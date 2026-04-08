Tiger Woods' latest off‑course crisis is unfolding in Georgia and Florida in the run‑up to the Masters, where the 50‑year‑old will not compete after a March 27 car crash in Florida led to a DUI charge that fellow golfer Jason Day has bluntly described as 'a little bit selfish'.

The incident, which involved prescription painkillers and a refusal to provide a urine sample, has forced Woods to step away from the game and seek treatment while friends, fans and rivals argue over what exactly his struggle says about him.

Jason Day Calls Tiger Woods' DUI 'Selfish' While Pointing To Addiction

Speaking to reporters on 6 April ahead of this year's Masters, Jason Day tried to hold two ideas in his head at once. On the one hand, he said, Woods' latest scandal showed 'the human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction'. On the other, he could not get past the fact that Woods still chose to drive.

Day, 38, laid out his thinking in unusually candid terms for a current player at Augusta. He reminded reporters of the sheer physical toll Woods' career has taken, saying the former world number one had been through '25 to 30 something surgeries', with all the post‑operative pain that implies. In Day's view, it is not surprising that a man who has been cut open that many times has flirted with the dangers of prescription painkillers.

'He's not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well,' Day said. 'I've had procedures done and I typically try and stay away from all that stuff because I just know that — painkillers, there can potentially be a downfall to it.'

Day went on to argue that however understandable Woods' reliance on pain relief might be, climbing into a car while impaired crosses a line. He called the behaviour 'a little bit selfish' because Woods 'put other people in harm's way'.

'When you're the player that he was and how strong‑willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything,' Day said. 'And that's probably why he's driving and a little bit under the influence.'

Day stressed that he was not trying to kick the father-of-two while he was down, noting Woods was his 'hero growing up', and that he still struggles emotionally when he sees his idol publicly unravelling. 'Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed,' he reflected, admitting that it is 'really difficult' to watch Woods live through yet another scandal 'under the microscope'.

Tiger Woods' Addiction Battle And The Cost To His Image

In a message shared on social media, Tiger Wood said he was 'stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health', calling it 'necessary in order for me to prioritise my well‑being and work toward lasting recovery'.

Read more New Tiger Woods Bodycam Footage Reveals DUI Crash and Interaction With Cops New Tiger Woods Bodycam Footage Reveals DUI Crash and Interaction With Cops

He promised that he was 'committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally', and thanked the public for their 'understanding and support'.

As of this writing, there was no detailed discussion of addiction in that statement, and Woods has not, in these reports, spelled out exactly what he believes he is addicted to. Day, however, had no hesitation using the word, telling reporters he believed the iconic athlete has 'some sort of an addiction' that he now needs help to confront.

After the accident, Woods passed a breathalyser test but declined to provide a urine sample. He, whose mugshot showed him with glassy eyes, entered a not guilty plea to the DUI charge.

Day made it plain he would not overlook reckless behaviour simply because Woods had once fuelled his golfing dreams, yet he kept coming back to the sense that it must be 'hard to be who he is and have everything, everyone look on, kind of down on him'.

For Day at least, hope still outweighs condemnation. 'I know that he's getting the help now, which is good,' he said. 'I'm just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better.'

Tiger Woods was arrested after the crash in Florida and later pleaded not guilty in the DUI case. Police found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket, according to Day's comments, and released a mugshot that showed the 15‑time major winner looking glassy‑eyed.

He passed a breathalyser test at the scene but refused to give a urine sample, a decision that fed public suspicion even as he insisted he understood 'the seriousness of the situation'. Within days, Woods announced he was stepping away 'for a period of time' to seek treatment and focus on his health, asking for privacy for his family while he worked 'toward lasting recovery'.