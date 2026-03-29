Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods' relationship is reportedly on the brink of ending if the pro golfer's behaviour does not improve. The couple, who first came out publicly last year, is reportedly facing strain following Woods' DUI arrest.

Last week, a mugshot of Woods went viral online following reports that he was involved in a car crash in Florida. The incident reportedly affected his relationship with Trump, who has since issued an ultimatum.

Vanessa Trump's Ultimatum

Trump reportedly urged Woods to address his behaviour following what she considered a serious red flag. The couple spoke following the incident, and Trump expressed her disappointment, telling the athlete that their relationship could not continue if his behaviour did not improve.

Read more Vanessa Trump Breaks Social Media Silence With Kai Trump Update After Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Vanessa Trump Breaks Social Media Silence With Kai Trump Update After Tiger Woods DUI Arrest

A source claimed that Woods was apologetic to Trump and had vowed to make it up to her. However, Trump reportedly has not gotten over how embarrassing the situation was, not just for Woods but also for her. She has issued the ultimatum and wants to see a change in Woods' behaviour as soon as possible.

Just days earlier, Trump and Woods were photographed playing golf in Florida, appearing happy together and loved up. Trump has not publicly commented on Woods' arrest, and it remains unclear how the incident has affected their relationship. According to reports, Trump does not want Woods to drive her children, Kai Trump and Donald Trump III, over concerns for their safety.

Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI after a high-speed rollover on Jupiter Island, Florida, near his home.

He clipped a trailer while passing a truck, flipped his Land Rover, and crawled out unharmed. Sheriff called him “lethargic” with signs of impairment.

Breathalyzer: 0.00 - but… pic.twitter.com/Hf46QRHv3Y — Eric Unfiltered™ (@erictrumpfan1) March 29, 2026

Friends Are Concerned About Woods

Beyond Trump, friends of Woods have also expressed concern following his DUI arrest. A source claimed that the athlete's friends are urging him to take stock of where he is in life, noting that at 50 years old, they were surprised he would be involved in something so serious.

'It's serious. But Tiger has yet to look in the mirror and say, "You're 50 years old and need to act like this,"' the source said.

The source also said that Woods has been struggling with the death of his father and has concerns about his future as a golfer, several factors that have affected his mental state in recent years.

'Tiger needs to get a grip on his limitations and make arrangements for them. His peace of mind has run amok over golf and his pain,' the source said.

US Ryder Cup Captain Dreams Dashed

Sports journalist Brody Miller wrote about Woods' arrest, arguing that the golfer deserves continued support but that less should be asked of him. He raised questions about whether Woods remains the right figure for the PGA Tour's future.

'[Each] act of careless behavior no longer exists just as a poetic chapter in his hero's arc. It is 'reality,' which 'means it might be fair to ask if he remains the correct face for a new-look PGA Tour being built from the beginning,' Miller said.

As of publication, the PGA Tour has not decided on whether Woods will travel to Ireland as US Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 matches. His prospects for the role appear uncertain following the arrest.