Tiger Woods' most recent DUI arrest has prompted concern from those closest to him, with sources close to the golfer suggesting his current support network is not providing adequate accountability. The incident has also affected his relationship with Vanessa Trump and reignited questions about his history behind the wheel.

The legendary golfer, whose career has combined historic achievements with significant personal setbacks, was taken into custody following a DUI arrest in Florida last week. While the public record focuses on the legal matter, those close to Woods say the situation reflects deeper personal struggles.

'Tiger Needs to Get a Grip'

Those closest to Woods have begun speaking out about what they see as a lack of accountability within his immediate environment. Sources have expressed genuine concern for the athlete, suggesting the people around him are not providing the necessary support to keep him on a stable path.

'He is enabled by people making money off of his talent and reputation, but with his injuries and age, he is frustrated and depressed about his state of health,' an insider told an outlet.

According to the source, Woods wants to compete in major tournaments, including the Masters, and those close to him believe a return to competition would help him. Despite his recent conduct, the source added, 'He is a good person.' The source also said that Woods has never fully recovered emotionally from his father's death, nearly 20 years on.

'Tiger needs to get a grip on his limitations and make arrangements for them,' the source continued. 'His peace of mind has run amok over golf and his pain.'

Vanessa Trump Issues Ultimatum

The personal fallout from the arrest has extended to his relationship with Vanessa Trump, who has reportedly reached the end of her patience. Following the news of the DUI, Vanessa broke her social media silence, though she avoided mentioning Woods directly, instead sharing an update about her daughter Kai.

Reports indicate that Vanessa has threatened to end the relationship if he does not 'get his act together', and has made clear that her priority is the safety and well-being of her children. The source who spoke with the outlet added that Woods' relationship with Trump was 'serious', describing the pair as 'an intense couple', but that he needs to reflect on his age and act accordingly.

Security Concerns Lead To Driving Ban For Grandkids

The arrest has also reignited concerns about Woods' history behind the wheel, which has been marked by several high-profile incidents. According to reports, Woods is not permitted to drive Donald Trump's grandchildren. Trump has five grandchildren with Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr — Kai, 18; Donald, 17; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11.

The Trump family is reportedly relieved that trained agents, rather than Woods, are responsible for transporting the children, a decision rooted in concerns about his driving record that have been reinforced by the latest arrest. Woods has been involved in multiple vehicle incidents in recent years; following a serious crash in 2021, a sheriff noted that he was 'very fortunate' to have survived.