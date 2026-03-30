Tiger Woods remains one of the most scrutinised athletes in history, yet his latest vehicular incident in Florida has shifted the conversation from his golf swing to his personal autonomy. Despite a series of high-profile accidents spanning nearly two decades, the 15-time major champion continues to get behind the wheel, prompting renewed questions about his safety.

The most recent incident on 27 March 2026, which involved a DUI arrest and a rollover crash, has left fans and observers asking why a man with a net worth exceeding £1 billion ($1.3 billion) refuses to employ a professional chauffeur. For Woods, the answer reportedly is not about logistics or finances but a determination to preserve his personal solitude.

Privacy Concerns Fuel Refusal to Relinquish the Wheel

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A source close to the golfer said that his insistence on driving himself stems from a longstanding determination to maintain his privacy. Woods allegedly views the interior of his vehicle as one of the few spaces where he can escape the scrutiny of the public and media.

The prospect of having someone else monitor his movements or overhear his conversations is supposedly more unpalatable to him than the risks of the road. Consequently, he chooses to maintain control of the vehicle himself.

Woods 'doesn't want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing,' the source said. 'And he thinks he is fine to drive.'

The source added that Woods does not want to attract negative headlines. Woods, the source added, is 'not a social butterfly.' Instead, he prefers to be home with his kids, playing video games or hitting balls. 'He despises public scrutiny,' the source said.

A Decades-Long Timeline of High-Speed Collisions

The Florida crash in late March 2026 marks the fourth major vehicle-related incident for the golfer. This latest arrest, where police noted signs of impairment despite a 0.00 breathalyser reading, is the latest in a series of incidents that began in 2009.

His first major incident occurred in November 2009, when he crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his home, an event that precipitated a significant personal controversy. The crash happened two days after he made headlines for alleged infidelity with his wife, Elin Nordegren. He was found with lacerations on his face and was found to be at fault, though he did not face charges beyond careless driving.

In May 2017, Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his running car with several prescription drugs in his system, leading to a DUI charge. Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving, claiming he had an 'unexpected reaction' to multiple prescription drugs. The breathalyser test was negative, but he underwent and completed a DUI diversion programme.

The most serious occurred in February 2021, when he suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right leg after a high-speed rollover in California. These repeated physical traumas have forced him to undergo multiple surgeries, yet they have not deterred him from returning to the driver's seat.

Those Close to Woods Express Concern Over His Support System

The persistent nature of these accidents has led those in his social circle to express genuine concern about his current support network. Some friends believe that the people surrounding Woods are failing to set necessary boundaries, effectively enabling his dangerous habits.

There is a growing sentiment that his entourage is reportedly reluctant to challenge his decisions, or to provide the 'tough love' required to prevent another serious incident. 'He's enabled,' one associate said, suggesting those on his payroll are hesitant to recommend he seek help or hire a driver for fear of being cut out.

As Woods navigates the legal fallout of his latest DUI, the pressure on his inner circle to intervene continues to mount. Without a fundamental shift in his approach to personal transport, many in his circle believe it is only a matter of time before he faces another serious incident.