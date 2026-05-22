US President Donald Trump says global tensions and the escalating situation involving Iran may prevent him from attending his eldest son's wedding this weekend. The explanation immediately triggered backlash online, where critics questioned why foreign policy concerns apparently leave room for golf outings but not a family ceremony.

Speaking during an event tied to environmental policy rollbacks, Trump appeared uncertain when reporters asked whether he planned to attend the wedding of Donald Trump Jr. and model Bettina Anderson.

'He'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair,' Trump said. 'I'm going to try and make it.'

He then added a line that quickly became the focus of the story. 'This is not good timing for me. Everything called Iran and other things.'

The president also joked that the 'fake news' would attack him whether he attended or not. Yet the attempt at humour did little to quiet criticism from political opponents and social media users who noted Trump has continued making regular appearances at golf courses during mounting international tensions.

One widely shared reaction summed up the frustration bluntly. 'Trump has been golfing every weekend since the Iran war began, but can't attend his son's wedding due to the Iran war?'

Even during moments of geopolitical strain, he has maintained a visible public leisure schedule, particularly around golf.

Read more Trump Has No Plans To Attend Son, Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding To Bettina Anderson Because Of Iran: 'If I Attend, I Get Killed' Trump Has No Plans To Attend Son, Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding To Bettina Anderson Because Of Iran: 'If I Attend, I Get Killed'

A Carefully Controlled Bahamas Ceremony

Behind the political noise sits a wedding the couple reportedly wanted to keep deliberately secluded.

According to sources cited by CNN, Trump Jr. and Anderson are expected to marry on a small island in the Bahamas in what has been described as an intimate gathering restricted largely to immediate family and close friends. Fewer than 50 guests are expected to attend.

That smaller setting appears intentional. Sources familiar with the plans said the couple hoped to avoid the logistical disruption and heavy security footprint that would accompany a presidential appearance.

The president's absence, according to those familiar with planning discussions, was never viewed internally as particularly surprising.

The ceremony itself marks Trump Jr.'s second marriage. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years before their divorce in 2018. The former couple share five children, including Kai Trump, who has recently drawn public attention through appearances linked to the Trump family's political orbit.

Bettina Anderson's Rise Into Trump World

Anderson's relationship with Trump Jr. became public in 2024 shortly after his split from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host who is now serving as US ambassador to Greece.

The transition attracted intense tabloid scrutiny at the time, partly because Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle had previously appeared inseparable within Republican political circles.

Anderson comes from a prominent Palm Beach family. She is the daughter of businessman Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson. Educated at Columbia University, she spent years living in New York before increasingly appearing alongside Trump Jr. at high-profile political and sporting events.

By the end of last year, the relationship had become firmly embedded inside Trump's political and social world. Anderson attended Trump's second inauguration celebrations and appeared with Trump Jr. during Super Bowl LIX festivities.

The couple announced their engagement publicly during a White House holiday gathering after becoming engaged at Camp David.

'I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel just like the luckiest girl in the world,' Anderson said at the time.

Politics Continues To Shadow The Trump Family

The wedding arrives during another politically combustible moment for the Trump family.

Just days before the ceremony, Vanessa Trump revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, adding a more personal dimension to an already heavily scrutinised family event.

Meanwhile, Trump himself remains consumed by international and domestic political pressures as his administration confronts rising tensions involving Iran alongside ongoing criticism over immigration policy, legal battles and campaign-related controversies.

For Trump's critics, his remarks reinforced accusations that public image management often takes precedence over personal responsibility. For supporters, the president's hesitation reflects the demands of office during a volatile geopolitical period.