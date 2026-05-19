Tiger Woods has left a rehabilitation programme in Switzerland earlier than expected to attend the Florida High School Graduation of Kai Trump, the 19-year-old daughter of his girlfriend Vanessa Trump

According to sources quoted by Page Six, the 15-time major winner, 50, was seen at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where Kai received her diploma.

She is Vanessa's eldest child with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. and is set to attend the University of Miami, where she is expected to play on the women's golf team.

Tiger Woods has left his month-long rehabilitation stint after being arrested on DUI charges. https://t.co/5vQRFYPf3z 📸: MiamiPIXX/VAEM / BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/sSP55n01iP — Page Six (@PageSix) May 14, 2026

Woods' presence at the ceremony has now prompted a flurry of speculation about his relationship with Vanessa's children and how it fits around his ongoing legal and medical troubles.

Woods is currently navigating the fallout from his recent DUI arrest in Florida following a rollover car crash on 27 March. As previously reported by Globe, police allegedly found opioids in his possession, and he later entered a not guilty plea.

A judge subsequently allowed him to travel abroad to seek treatment, with Woods choosing a rehab facility in Switzerland. At a 12 May court hearing, the same day Kai turned 19, prosecutors won the right to request his prescription drug records, with a protective order agreed to keep any sensitive medical information sealed from public view.

It is against that backdrop that Woods' decision to be at the graduation has been cast as both personal and symbolic. In a piece published on Monday, 18 May, on journalist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, unnamed sources claimed the golfer cut his time in Swiss rehab short to make it back to Palm Beach.

'Tiger absolutely adores Kai,' one source told Shuter. 'She's become like a daughter to him.' The same insider added that 'he wasn't going to miss this moment' and that Woods had become 'deeply attached to Vanessa's children, especially Kai.'

Those are sweeping claims, and they rest entirely on anonymous briefings. Neither Woods nor Vanessa Trump has publicly confirmed how long he was originally scheduled to spend in treatment or commented on his relationship with her children.

Tiger Woods, Rehab And A Carefully Managed Recovery

The public record around Tiger Woods' rehab is relatively narrow and tightly controlled. Four days after his crash, on 31 March, he issued a statement via X saying: 'I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.'

Tiger Woods has announced he's taking a break to seek treatment and prioritize his health.



“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.”



“This is necessary in… pic.twitter.com/tssDhEIc6j — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryJones) April 1, 2026

He described the move as 'necessary in order for me to prioritise my well-being and work toward lasting recovery,' adding that he hoped to 'return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place.' The wording was clinical and clearly lawyered, but also in keeping with someone trying to frame a very public fall as a structured attempt at rehabilitation.

Within that framework, the idea that he might negotiate a brief return for a family ceremony is not implausible. Court documents, as cited by Globe, confirm he was granted permission to leave the US to seek medical treatment, but they do not outline day-to-day conditions or the terms for returning for personal reasons. Whether a temporary break from rehab was formally authorised, quietly tolerated or simply inferred by observers remains unclear.

Golf As The Bond Between Tiger Woods And Kai Trump

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If the legal side is murky, the emotional logic of Woods' involvement in Kai's life is easier to follow. According to Shuter's reporting, golf has become the shared language between the teenager and her mother's partner.

'Golf is the language they bond through,' another insider said, arguing that Woods understands 'the pressure, expectations, and attention that come with growing up in the spotlight.'

Kai is reportedly preparing to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami, an arena where performance is measured in scores and rankings, but reputations are shaped just as much by who you are seen with. Having Woods cheering from the sidelines at her graduation, while he battles allegations involving opioids and prescribed medication, makes for an awkward but undeniably modern image of a blended, highly visible family.

Another source quoted by Shuter added that 'at this stage of his life, family means everything to Tiger,' and that Kai 'truly feels like family to him now.'

Again, there is no on-the-record confirmation of that sentiment from Woods himself. What can be verified is his pattern, over the years, of trying to present a stabilised, family-focused image in the aftermath of scandals, whether marital, medical or legal.

For now, the only fully confirmed facts are stark enough. There was a crash on 27 March. There was a DUI arrest and a not guilty plea, with prosecutors now able to seek Woods' prescription drug records under court-imposed confidentiality. There was a public pledge to seek treatment and step away from the spotlight. And there was a graduation ceremony in Florida, where the world's most scrutinised golfer reportedly chose to sit in the crowd for Kai Trump, rather than stay in the Swiss clinic where he had gone to repair his life.