Tiger Woods has returned to the United States after spending more than a month at an exclusive rehabilitation clinic in Switzerland, with the 50-year-old golfer photographed stepping off his private jet in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, 13 May, following his DUI arrest in March, according to images obtained by a US outlet.

Tiger Woods was detained on 27 March and charged with driving under the influence, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after allegedly flipping his Land Rover while trying to avoid a pickup truck that was towing a pressure-cleaner trailer. Court documents cited by US media state that he told officers he had been changing the radio station and was momentarily distracted by his phone when a vehicle moved into his lane.

Police said they later found two hydrocodone pills and a prescription painkiller in his trouser pocket. Woods has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial, and none of the allegations has yet been tested in court.

Woods Returns Home After Swiss Rehab Stay

In the latest twist to a case that has dominated sporting headlines, Tiger Woods was seen back on American soil for the first time since early April. The photographs show him walking across the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport with his dog beside him.

He wears a black windbreaker, grey shorts, a baseball cap and sunglasses. Witnesses described him as looking largely expressionless as he headed away from the aircraft.

The jet itself, a Gulfstream G550 linked to the golfer, had departed Zurich only hours earlier. Reports state that Tiger Woods had been staying at what one outlet called an 'exclusive and ultra-expensive' rehab facility in Switzerland since 3 April, less than a week after his crash and arrest in Florida.

Tiger Woods back in Florida after rehab in Switzerland, photos show https://t.co/23bpwruICe pic.twitter.com/oe1koOtojU — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 14, 2026

His decision to leave the US for treatment was not taken unilaterally. A judge allowed the trip, accepting arguments from his legal team that privacy would be difficult to guarantee if he entered a centre closer to home. It is a rare concession, although hardly surprising in the case of one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet.

Woods himself signalled that he would be stepping back from public life on the same day he was charged. In a statement dated 27 March, he said, 'I will be stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.

I'm committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.'

Since that statement, he has not commented further in public. There has been no official confirmation of the type of treatment he received in Switzerland or the precise nature of the facility.

15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, has returned to Florida after a six-week stint at a rehab facility in Switzerlandhttps://t.co/HKrnpBJCt2 — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) May 14, 2026

Legal Battle Deepens

While Tiger Woods was overseas, his legal team continued to wrestle with the fallout from the crash. On Tuesday, 10 May, his lawyers appeared in court to challenge the breadth of a proposed subpoena for his prescription drug records, according to local outlet TC Palm.

Attorney Douglas Duncan argued that access to those records should be tightly controlled, warning against broad disclosure of sensitive medical information. After discussion, both prosecution and defence agreed to a protective order that limits how the documents can be used and who is allowed to see them.

🚨🙌🏻🐅 #ARRIVAL — Tiger Woods was pictured for the first time after arriving back in Florida last night following a 6-week stay at a rehab facility in Switzerland. Wishing nothing but the best for TW.



(📸: @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/docIQHmKAm — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) May 14, 2026

It was a small but telling skirmish in a larger case that touches directly on Woods's long-documented use of pain medication and the blurred line between treatment and impairment.

The underlying charges are serious. Prosecutors say Woods caused property damage when his vehicle overturned and that he refused to submit to a lawful test at the scene, although he disputes the allegations and insists he should be tried by a jury of his peers rather than accept any pre-packaged plea.

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Supporters point to his decades-long status as one of golf's most scrutinised figures and frame this latest chapter as another painful turn in a career that has mixed extraordinary success with public scandal. Critics, meanwhile, argue that an ordinary driver in similar circumstances would be unlikely to secure permission for overseas rehab in a luxury clinic only days after an arrest.

What no one can yet say is whether the month in Switzerland will change anything when he stands before a Florida court. The images from Palm Beach show Tiger Woods back on home ground, dressed down, dog at heel, the epitome of controlled understatement.

Behind that, unanswered questions remain about the crash, the pills in his pocket and the conduct that led him from a flipped Land Rover to an ultra-pricey clinic in the Alps and back again.