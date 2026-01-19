The internet embraced the rumour with the enthusiasm of a conspiracy theorist who has finally found vindication. A blurry video emerged from a Milan nightclub last Saturday, purporting to show The Hunger Games actor Tom Blyth and Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams engaged in an unmistakably passionate embrace whilst Miley Cyrus' 'Party in the U.S.A.' played in the background. Within hours, nearly eight million people had watched it.

Seventeen thousand saved it for posterity. The internet, as is its custom, collectively decided that this was absolutely real—despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. The problem was that none of it happened.

What the flying fuck the fuck pic.twitter.com/IByebxIvj8 — ShowTime “Big Chief” Mark (@showtime_mark) January 18, 2026

The genesis of the speculation is understandable. Blyth and Williams had genuinely attended an exclusive Giorgio Armani dinner ahead of Milan Fashion Week on Monday, 13 January. They sat alongside Ricky Martin and Jack O'Connell in a room with one of fashion's most celebrated names.

They posted Instagram photographs documenting the occasion. So when a video surfaced hours later purporting to show both men in a Milan nightclub, the claim possessed at least superficial plausibility.

Yet plausibility and truth are distant cousins. The men in the video wore completely different outfits from those displayed in the Armani dinner photographs. Would either actor, freshly dressed in high-fashion couture courtesy of one of the world's most prestigious designers, immediately discard the ensemble in favour of clubbing attire?

The odds seemed remarkably improbable. The video quality was sufficiently blurry that identifying the individuals proved impossible through conventional means.

Tom Blyth and Hudson Williams in Milan. pic.twitter.com/uQolxdRxuH — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 18, 2026

Enter artificial intelligence. When Twitter users questioned the identities of the men, Grok—Tesla's AI chatbot—responded confidently: 'They appear to be actors Tom Blyth (known for The Hunger Games prequel) and Hudson Williams, recently spotted together at a club in Milan.' The irony is breathtaking.

Grok, a system theoretically designed to provide accurate information, had endorsed a claim of such dubious provenance that it had no reasonable evidentiary foundation beyond superficial physical resemblance.

Tom Blyth and Hudson Williams Viral Video: The Facts That Didn't Matter

The reality, however, proved far less dramatic than the internet's collective imagination. Tom Blyth is publicly dating Daniela Norman, an actress and dancer best known for her role in the 2020 Netflix series Tiny Pretty Things.

The couple made their red-carpet debut together at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 and have maintained a low-key but visible presence on social media ever since. They recently holidayed together in the Maldives. More recently, Blyth appeared on The View, referencing a date with his 'serious girlfriend' in New Orleans.

i get back after maybe 5 hours of being off twitter and my tl is everyone thinking tom blythe and hudson williams were passionately making out on the dance floor pic.twitter.com/N6vcPe5UXS — jude ⋆˙⟡ (@gowonneil) January 19, 2026

Hudson Williams, conversely, has been deliberately cautious about discussing his personal life. In recent interviews, he emphasised his desire for privacy regarding his romantic circumstances.

Regarding the speculative fixation with his sexuality and that of his Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie, Williams stated: 'I want queer people telling queer stories, but there's also the element of Connor and I—we're best friends, and we love expressing that physically. Multiple things can be true at once.'

Tom Blyth and Hudson Williams Video: Why the Internet Chose Fantasy

Yet these inconvenient facts could not dissuade the internet from its chosen narrative. Across Twitter, TikTok and Reddit, users embraced the fiction with remarkable candour.

One poster wrote: 'This doesn't look like Tom nor Hudson at all, but for my mental well-being, these are Tom Blyth and Hudson Williams.' Another questioned: 'Now, why am I disappointed that it's not them? Like, why?'

The phenomenon reveals something rather depressing about contemporary internet culture: when confronted with evidence, the internet does not necessarily update its beliefs. Instead, it opts for 'delusion'—the phrase one commentator used to describe the collective decision to accept the video as genuine despite overwhelming contradictory evidence.

The video starred two random men. Yet the narrative of two high-profile actors engaging in a passionate embrace proved so appealing that millions of people chose appealing fiction over verifiable fact.