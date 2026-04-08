Tori Spelling has described how she and four of her children were taken to hospital after a car crash in Temecula, California, on 2 April, telling fans the family is 'so grateful and so lucky' to have survived a near‑miss thanks to 'guardian angels.'

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum spoke in an Instagram video posted on 7 April, several days after a two‑vehicle collision involving four of her children and three of their friends. Spelling, 52, shares five children with ex‑husband Dean McDermott: Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9. She said four of them were in the car when the crash occurred just days before Easter, leaving them shaken and requiring hospital treatment, though all were expected to recover.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed to People that deputies were dispatched to a crash involving two 'damaged vehicles' in Temecula on 2 April. TMZ reported that everyone involved was evaluated at the scene. No arrests have been made and the collision remains under investigation, with authorities offering no public conclusions on fault or potential charges.

Tori Spelling Crash Account

In her video, Spelling described the moment everything changed on what appeared to be an ordinary day. She said another driver was allegedly travelling at a dangerously high speed, describing the car as going 'crazy, crazy fast.'

'I looked to my right and I saw he was coming full on, full impact into the side of our car,' she said. In that split second, she claimed, instinct took over. 'I turned hard left as hard as I could, as fast as I could to avoid as much impact on the children as possible. He spun us out.'

There is no independent public confirmation of the other vehicle's speed or that speeding caused the crash, so those details remain allegations from Spelling's account. Investigators have yet to release a detailed reconstruction, leaving her version of events between lived experience and verified record.

Fear comes through clearly in her retelling. Spelling described the crash as 'really overwhelming,' saying it took several days to feel ready to speak publicly. The children, whose names she did not list individually, were checked at hospital and sent home, though the implication is that the outcome could easily have been far worse.

'Guardian Angels Were Definitely With Us That Day'

The Tori Spelling crash story might have been a routine police blotter item if not for the way she framed it, presenting a narrow brush with catastrophe that left her unusually reflective.

'I'm just really grateful that in a split second, guardian angels were definitely with us that day,' she told her 1.7 million Instagram followers. It is not the language a collision investigator would use, but it is exactly how a parent speaks after seeing a vehicle bear down on the side where their children are sitting.

Her remarks also highlight something more ordinary yet telling. She returned repeatedly to gratitude. 'We're okay, but it's been really overwhelming,' she said. 'We are so grateful and so lucky because it could have been so much worse.' Fear was acknowledged but there was no hint of public anger.

Spelling reserved her warmest praise for the first responders who arrived within minutes, helping her, her children and their friends at the scene and afterwards.

She also acknowledged the quieter network of support that emerges when a celebrity crisis hits the headlines. 'I'm grateful to everyone who has reached out and repeatedly checked on us and offered to do whatever we needed to get us through this and all the blessings everyone has sent,' she said.

What comes next is largely out of her hands. The sheriff's office has released only limited details, and it remains unclear whether investigators are examining speed, distraction or other contributing factors. No serious injuries have been reported, which may rule out an immediate criminal case, though civil action remains possible.