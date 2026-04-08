Lamar Odom has challenged the widely held belief that ex-wife Khloé Kardashian saved his life following his near-fatal overdose in 2015, stating on US morning television on Monday 6 April that it was God, not his former spouse, who deserves the credit.

The former NBA champion, now 46, made the remarks on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, shortly after the release of the Netflix documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which revisits the circumstances of his collapse inside a Nevada brothel nearly a decade ago.

“I dreamt of Kobe Bryant four times… He looks back at me and says, ‘LO, the afterlife is not what people make it out to be.’”@LamarOdom shares his story in Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom — now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/uf2F1edq4W — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 7, 2026

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Odom was found unresponsive inside a Nevada brothel in 2015 after sustaining what was described as multiple strokes and heart attacks. The incident left him fighting for his life and required extensive rehabilitation as he relearned how to walk and speak.

Kardashian had already filed for divorce at the time of the collapse but paused the proceedings and remained at his bedside throughout his hospitalisation. She also provided him with accommodation after he was discharged.

That portrayal of quiet loyalty became one of the most widely covered celebrity stories of the period, shaping public understanding of what had happened. Odom is now quietly but clearly challenging that account.

Lamar Credits God, Not Khloé Kardashian, With His Survival

Speaking with measured confidence, Odom was unequivocal about where he places his gratitude. 'In some ways, God saved my life,' he told the programme.

'My lord saved my life, honestly.' He did not dismiss Kardashian's contribution outright. 'She took care of me,' he said. 'But God took care of me the most. What I came back from is like a medical miracle.'

The phrase 'medical miracle' carries real weight here. The physical and neurological damage Odom sustained was severe, and the scale of his recovery, relearning to walk, speak and function, was remarkable.

He now appears on national television, composed and reflective, which speaks to the extent of that recovery. Whether the explanation lies in faith, medicine, or the resolve of a woman who halted her own divorce proceedings to remain at his bedside is a question Odom has chosen to answer himself, not with anger but with clarity.

There is something worth noting in how he frames this. He does not repudiate Kardashian's role but insists the story has always had another dimension, centred on faith, which has been consistently underplayed in public accounts.

The two elements are not mutually exclusive. Odom appears to understand that. His objection seems aimed at the version of events in which his own spiritual conviction is omitted entirely.

The Documentary Dispute

The Netflix documentary also included a claim from Kardashian, 41, that Odom's father, Joe, had urged doctors to remove his son from life support. Odom pushed back on this, expressing sorrow rather than combativeness.

Ryan Duffy, director of “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom,” joins “Jesse Weber Live” to discuss how Odom’s ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, surprised him during filming with her description of what it was like to smell the effects of his drug use.



Read more:… pic.twitter.com/yesAIi1Uac — NewsNation (@NewsNation) April 3, 2026

'If you know Joe Odom, I don't think that's something he would ever say,' he told the show. 'He was my biggest fan.' Neither Kardashian nor any representative for Joe Odom had responded publicly to those remarks at the time of publication.

The history between Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian has never been easily reduced to a single narrative. Kardashian had filed for divorce before the 2015 crisis, resumed proceedings once Odom had stabilised, and the pair eventually went their separate ways.

More recently, they shared an on-screen moment during The Kardashians, a brief reunion that Odom has described as not going particularly well. He has said he will always carry genuine affection for Kardashian, which seems sincere enough, but the relationship itself, he made plain, is another matter entirely.