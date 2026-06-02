Seven people in all are dead after a gunman carried out a series of shootings across Muscatine, Iowa, before taking his own life as police closed in near the city's riverfront trail.

Investigators believe all six victims were related to the suspected shooter, turning what began as a domestic disturbance call into one of the deadliest family massacres the community has faced in years.

Police identified the suspected gunman as Ryan Willis McFarland. Authorities say he fatally shot six people at multiple locations on Monday before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with officers.

Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies struggled to contain emotion while addressing reporters hours later.

'Today, I simply do not have the words,' Kies said during a press conference. 'This act of evil and what it has done to our community.'

Details of Tragic Event at Muscatine

The violence first unfolded shortly after midday when officers were called to a residence on Park Avenue following reports of a domestic dispute. According to police, officers arrived around 12:12 pm local time and discovered four people dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

As officers began piecing together events, two additional victims were discovered at separate locations. One adult man was found dead inside a residence on Mill Street. Another was located inside a business on Grandview Avenue.

Police have not publicly identified the victims, though investigators said they are believed to be family members of McFarland.

Authorities say the violence moved across different parts of Muscatine over a relatively short period, leaving police scrambling to locate the suspect while residents were urged to stay clear of active investigation zones.

Police Pursuit Ended Near Riverfront

After the shootings, police say McFarland fled. Officers later located him near the riverfront trail close to the pedestrian bridge overlooking the Mississippi River.

According to Kies, McFarland shot himself while officers confronted him.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Muscatine County Emergency Management issued a public warning on social media asking residents to avoid the riverfront and the river-end side of Park Avenue while police secured the area.

The city of roughly 23,000 people sits along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa and is better known regionally for manufacturing, agriculture and river commerce than violent crime.

Please avoid the area of the riverfront and the river end side of Park ave due to an active investigation. Thank you for your cooperation.

Police have not released a motive and authorities remain cautious about discussing the circumstances leading up to the shootings. Investigators did confirm that McFarland had a prior criminal record, though Kies declined to provide details.

Multiple Agencies Join Investigation

The investigation now involves several state and local agencies, including the Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

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Detectives continue to reconstruct the timeline of events while gathering evidence from the three separate scenes linked to the killings.

Authorities are also asking members of the public to come forward with information. Police said anyone with knowledge connected to the shootings should contact Lieutenant David O'Connor of the Muscatine Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released publicly, a delay that often signals the difficult process of notifying relatives after deaths involving multiple family members.

By Monday evening, much of Muscatine was still trying to process how quickly an ordinary afternoon descended into catastrophe. Investigators have not indicated whether officers had previous interactions involving McFarland and the victims.