San Diego is reeling after a deadly shooting at the Islamic Center left three people dead, with police confirming that two teenage suspects were later found dead following a large-scale manhunt. Authorities say the case is being investigated as a potential hate crime, with investigators also examining a note left behind by one of the suspects as they work to determine a possible motive behind the mosque attack.

Teen Gunmen Kill Three in San Diego Mosque Shooting

Three people were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego during what officials described as a targeted attack that has shaken the local Muslim community.

San Diego Police confirmed that two suspects, Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, were also found dead shortly after the incident. One of them was reportedly a student at Madison High School, located around a mile from the Islamic centre.

Although 'hate rhetoric' has been confirmed by the police, there was no known prior threat made against the school, and no indication of any formal warning signs directed at the mosque before the attack.

Investigators believe both died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after fleeing the scene. Authorities are also now reviewing whether the suspects were influenced by extremist or anti-religious ideology, following reports that possible anti-Islamic writings were found inside the vehicle where the bodies were discovered.

The attack prompted a major emergency response, with officers arriving to find victims already deceased inside the Islamic centre. Authorities have not yet released the identities of those killed at the mosque.

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Police said the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime, with early findings pointing to 'generalised hate rhetoric and speech' linked to the suspects.

Active Shooter Response and Emergency Timeline

Police received the first emergency reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego at 11:43 a.m., triggering a rapid deployment of officers to the scene.

When law enforcement arrived, they discovered three victims had already been fatally shot inside the mosque. While officers were securing the area, additional reports emerged of a possible separate shooting involving a landscaper nearby, though details remain under investigation.

Shortly after the mosque attack, authorities located the two suspects dead inside a vehicle parked a few blocks away. Police believe the teenagers used firearms taken from a family home before fleeing.

Note Found as Police Investigate Possible Motive

Authorities confirmed that the mother of one suspect found a handwritten note after reporting her son missing earlier in the day.

San Diego Police said the contents of the note are being examined as part of the investigation, but have not been released publicly.

Officials say the document could be key to understanding the suspect's state of mind and potential motivations leading up to the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Police Chief officials have stressed that investigators are carefully analysing all materials, including digital communications and any ideological references, as part of the ongoing hate crime inquiry.

Community Leaders Condemn Violence at Islamic Center

The director of the Islamic Center of San Diego, Taha Hassane, described the attack as devastating for the community and called for greater tolerance in response to rising religious hostility.

He said the centre remains open to all when operational, adding that it is a place of worship, not conflict, and urged the public to promote "a culture of love and tolerance" following the tragedy.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also condemned the shooting, stating that hate-driven violence has no place in the city and promising strong enforcement action.

Officials reiterated that the attack occurred during a sensitive period for the Muslim community, intensifying concerns about Islamophobia and religiously motivated violence.