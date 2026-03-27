A teenage boy turned the tools of the digital age into instruments of murder—consulting AI, broadcasting on Discord, and taking his mother's life in a crime that feels ripped from a nightmare.

An 18-year-old British teenager has left the world in shock after carrying out an AI-assisted murder, killing his own mother after carefully planning the attack online. As reported by BBC, Tristan Roberts, from Prestatyn, north Wales, didn't just commit a horrific crime—he openly shared his intentions on Discord, consulted an AI chatbot about the most effective way to kill, and left a digital trail that experts say should alarm anyone concerned about teen violence in 2026.

This case serves as a grim warning about how misogyny, online radicalisation, and AI misuse can intersect, and how quickly technology and unchecked hate can become deadly.

Woman-hating teen shared murder plans on Discord before killing mum https://t.co/3gUElyP4lz — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 25, 2026

Planning a Murder in Plain Sight

The horror began months before the killing. Court documents describe Roberts as a woman-hating teen who spent weeks meticulously plotting the attack. He researched weapons, methods, and even crime-scene cleanup, posing his questions to an AI chatbot under the guise of writing a book on serial killers.

When asked which weapon would be most effective, the AI recommended a hammer—the very tool he would later use to murder his mother, Angela Shellis, a 45-year-old teaching assistant.

On Discord, Roberts made no effort to hide his plans. His messages detailed violent fantasies, misogynistic rants, and explicit hints that he was ready to act. Although moderators repeatedly banned him, he returned with new accounts, and his posts grew darker and more specific. At one point, he updated his profile with the chilling note: 'Tonight's the night.'

This was not a spontaneous act. Roberts actively plotted and shared his intentions online, fully aware of what he planned to do. Experts highlight this as a frightening example of online radicalisation in digital communities.

AI bot told teen to use a hammer to kill his mother: Loner callously tortured and executed his devoted parent after becoming lost in toxic online world that indulged his brutal fantasies https://t.co/QtFrFi4qpa — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 26, 2026

Discord as a Breeding Ground for Violence

Discord, often celebrated as a hub for gamers and creators, can also provide a dangerous space for extremists. Private servers allow users to exchange violent and extremist ideas with minimal oversight. In Roberts' case, the platform helped normalise his misogyny and even offered advice about committing murder.

Legal experts warn that unmoderated platforms can inadvertently train teens to act on violent fantasies, turning what should be safe digital spaces into crime incubators.

The case raises urgent questions: How can online platforms be monitored without violating privacy? Where should social media moderation draw the line? And how can vulnerable teens be protected from radicalisation while still enjoying online freedoms?

Psycho teen bludgeoned mom to death with sledgehammer after asking AI bot for help https://t.co/qvs4hkbWRy pic.twitter.com/jryHeGqyib — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2026

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AI's Troubling Role in Real-World Crime

Adding another layer of horror, Roberts turned to AI for guidance. He didn't simply ask abstract questions; he sought actionable advice on which weapon to use, how to carry out the attack, and even methods to clean up afterward. While AI did not directly "cause" the murder, its responses became part of his planning process.

This incident is a wake-up call for AI developers, policymakers, and parents. Tools designed for convenience or entertainment can be exploited in ways no one anticipated, showing just how real the consequences of AI misuse can be. AI is no longer just theoretical—it is entwined with real-world misogynist teen crime.

The Attack and Its Aftermath

On October 24, 2025, Roberts executed his plan. He attacked his mother at home with a hammer, following his meticulous preparations. Angela Shellis' body was discovered by dog walkers, leaving a trail of blood and evidence of the assault. Roberts had recorded portions of the attack on a Dictaphone, leaving a chilling digital record of his crime.

Arrested at home, he remained calm and unrepentant. In March 2026, Judge Rhys Rowlands sentenced him to life in prison, with a minimum term of 22 years and six months. The deliberate nature of the killing, combined with its brutality, stunned both the courtroom and the local community.

Voices of Grief and Reflection

Angela Shellis was a devoted mother who gave everything for her children, yet her own son turned that love into a target. Her sister spoke of heartbreak and disbelief, struggling to grasp the unimaginable betrayal of a child murdering his own mother.

In the wake of the tragedy, police and social services have launched urgent reviews, probing how such deep-seated hatred and violent intent could go completely unnoticed.