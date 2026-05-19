The two teenagers who were the suspected shooters at a San Diego Mosque were found to have killed themselves.

The two suspected shooters killed three people including a security guard who prevented the attack from being a lot worse.

The shooting has brought together universal condemnation.

Universal Condemnation from both Political Parties

The shooting does what little can in America these days; bring members from both political parties together.

Gavin Newsom, California's governor, said he had been briefed on the situation and the governor's office of emergency services was coordinating with local law enforcement, according to the Guardian.

'California sends our deepest condolences to the families and communities impacted by today's shooting,' Newsom said.

'Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives. Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith, he continued.

Donald Trump was also briefed on the shooting. 'It's a terrible situation,' Trump said.

'I've been given some early updates but we're going to be going back and looking at it very strongly,' he said during an unrelated event at the White House.

'Undoubtedly he Saved Lives Today'

Among the deceased victims was a security guard who worked at the centre and 'played a pivotal role' in preventing the attack from being 'much worse,' officials said, according to the BBC.

'It's fair to say his actions were heroic,' San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said at a news conference. 'Undoubtedly he saved lives today.'

Details are still unknown about just what this security guard did to save lives, but there is no doubt that his actions saved lives.

San Diego Community Comes Together

'We have never experienced a tragedy like this before, and at this moment, all what I can say is sending our prayers and standing in solidarity with all the families in our community here and also the other mosques and all the places of worship in our beautiful city should always be protected,' said Taha Hassane, an imam and director of the center. 'It is extremely outrageous to target a place of worship.'

Hassane said the community was 'mourning.' He urged: 'Please let the families mourn, let them pray, as we do always at the Islamic Center of San Diego. It is a house of worship. It's not a battlefield.'

'The religious intolerance and the hate, unfortunately, that exists in our nation is unprecedented,' he continued. 'All of us, we are responsible for spreading the culture of tolerance, the culture of love.'

'The threat currently has been addressed, children are safe and that is a good thing,' said Todd Gloria, San Diego's mayor, at a press conference Monday afternoon.

'Obviously, we've had the loss of life here at the Islamic Center of San Diego, and to our local Muslim community, my prayers are with you.'

'Hate has no home in San Diego. Islamophobia has no home in San Diego. An attack on any San Diegan is an attack on all San Diegans, and we will not stand for it in America's finest city,' he continued.