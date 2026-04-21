A historic visit to the ancient Teotihuacán pyramids turned tragic on Monday, 20 April. A video circulating online shows the moment when a gunman atop the Pyramid of the Moon opened fire on a crowd of international visitors. The attack resulted in the death of a 32-year-old Canadian woman and left 13 others injured, before the perpetrator ended the shooting spree by taking his own life atop the archaeological structure.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as visitors scrambled for safety. Videos shared on social media showed the gunman firing sporadically while tourists sought cover on the pyramid's steps and surrounding plaza.

Footage Captures Chaos

Chilling footage captured by bystanders and circulated widely on social media platforms shows a man, later identified by local prosecutors as 27-year-old Julio César Jasso Ramírez, standing on an elevated section of the Pyramid of the Moon, firing his gun. Some witnesses said that the shooter appeared to be firing into the air, rather than directly at people.

A Canadian woman was killed when a gunman opened fire on tourists at the Pyramids of Teotihuacán, leaving several others injured. pic.twitter.com/HU80uW6RmL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 20, 2026

The incident took place shortly after 11:30 AM. A guide who spoke to the Associated Press said, 'Some people, because they were scared ... threw themselves face down on the ground, and the rest of us started to go down.'

After firing some rounds, Ramírez died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as per the BBC. Police recovered a firearm, a bladed weapon, and live cartridges at the scene. In past years, staff at the archaeological site carried out security scans before people entered the area, but these measures had since been discontinued.

Canadian Tourist Killed, 13 Injured

Mexican officials confirmed the death of a 32-year-old Canadian female tourist. Among the 13 injured, seven sustained direct gunshot wounds, while six others were treated for injuries sustained during the chaotic rush to escape or suffered acute anxiety. One witness told Reuters that a young boy ​was shot in the leg.

As reported by CBS News, among the injured are seven Americans, with two suffering from a gunshot wound: a 29-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. Another Canadian was reportedly injured. Emergency services, supported by a unit of the National Guard, arrived at the scene shortly after the first reports of gunfire. The injured were transported to various local hospitals, with at least one person reportedly remaining in critical condition.

Leaders Respond to the Attack

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the tragedy on social media, stating, 'What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families.' Sheinbaum confirmed that her administration is in direct contact with the Canadian Embassy to coordinate assistance for the victims.

Lo ocurrido hoy en Teotihuacán nos duele profundamente. Expreso mi más sincera solidaridad con las personas afectadas y sus familias. Estamos en contacto con la embajada de Canadá.



He instruido al Gabinete de Seguridad a investigar a fondo estos hechos y brindar todos los… https://t.co/ceBDNjKxDv — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) April 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, Anita Anand, condemned the incident as a 'horrific act of gun violence'. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation. For now, the archaeological zone remains under the heavy guard of state security forces as forensic teams continue their work at the Pyramid of the Moon.

As a result of a horrific act of gun violence, a Canadian was killed and another wounded in Teotihuacán, Mexico. My thoughts are with their family and loved ones, and Global Affairs consular officials are in touch to provide assistance. Thank you to my counterpart, Minister… — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) April 20, 2026

The pre-Hispanic pyramids and ruins at Teotihuacán are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and among the most popular tourist attractions in the country, attracting 1.8 million visitors last year. It is also considered one of the country's most vital tourism hubs.