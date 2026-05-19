One suspect has been identified in relation to the death of three people yesterday, over what San Diego police described as a hate crime.

17‑year‑old Cain Clark was one of two suspects named in the San Diego mosque shooting on Monday, leaving three men dead in the aftermath. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased, but confirmed that one was a security guard whose actions reportedly 'saved lives.'

Clark was the camouflaged gunman captured in surveillance footage of the incident, police told CNN. He and an unnamed 18-year-old were later found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked near the Islamic Centre of San Diego.

Suspect's Mother Informed Police Hours Before Attack

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Two hours before the shooting, Clark's mother contacted law enforcement to report that her son had taken firearms from the home and that she feared he might harm himself or others. She said Clark was suicidal and with a companion, both dressed in camouflage attire when they left the house.

At around 12 p.m., officers responded to a dispatch call about 'two white males... wearing all camo,' both possibly armed with a stolen handgun, a shotgun, and a rifle.

Investigators are now looking into motives behind the San Diego mosque shooting, noting a suicide note about racial pride, as well as one of the weapons scribbled with hate speech. Authorities have yet to disclose details, but clarified that nothing about the messages indicated a targeted attack.

San Diego Mosque Shooting Identified as a Hate Crime

'There was no specific threat, especially no specific threat to the Islamic Centre. It was just general hate kind of speech that I think covered a wide gamut,' San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said. 'Again, we are still actively investigating this as we speak, but it was more generalised.'

Authorities say they are still reconstructing the chain of events that led the two teenagers to the mosque, including how they chose the location and how much planning was involved. There's plenty of evidence to sift through, including video footage from security cameras at the mosque.

Who Was Cain Clark?

Clark's background is now being scrutinised, whether he had a history of disturbing behaviour or a predisposition to violence. Officials noted nothing extraordinary about Clark's past outside of receiving disciplinary action in 2015, when he punched someone in the leg at elementary school.

Clark was part of his high school's wrestling team from 2024 to 2025, said James Canning, San Diego Unified School District spokesperson. After enrolling in an online schooling program in 2021, Clark remained active in Madison High School's sports events, having won a wrestling tournament in 2024. He was also on track to graduate, Canning confirmed.

Clark's grandparents, David and Deborah Clark, told CNN that they're still trying to process what happened. One of his former wrestling teammates said that 'he seemed like he was a good kid,' and that 'he didn't seem like he would do something like that.' 'The kid was trying to fit in,' they added. 'He was always just trying his best – he was trying to fit in and find friends.'