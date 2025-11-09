Mike Smith, best known internationally for his role as Bubbles in the hit mockumentary Trailer Park Boys, has stepped back from his position as managing director of the show's production company following a sexual assault charge in Canada.

Charge Linked To 2017 Alleged Incident In Dartmouth

Court documents filed in Nova Scotia Provincial Court reveal that the 52-year-old actor was charged on 2 October in connection with an alleged assault that took place on 30 December 2017 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The allegations have not yet been proven in court.

According to the filing, Smith has been ordered not to contact the alleged victim — whose identity is protected by a publication ban — or visit their school, workplace, or residence, as first reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) earlier this month.

Company Confirms Smith Has 'Stepped Away'

In a statement to CBC News, Trailer Park Boys Inc. confirmed that Smith has 'stepped away' from his management position while the legal process continues.

'We are aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith dating back to 2017 and take such matters seriously', the statement said.

'We recognise how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved. Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case'.

The company added that it remains focused on delivering the long-awaited 13th season of Trailer Park Boys, which wrapped production earlier this year and is due to air in 2026, coinciding with the show's 25th anniversary.

Franchise Remains A Global Comedy Phenomenon

Smith, along with co-stars Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay, purchased the rights to the Trailer Park Boys franchise in 2013.

For over more than two decades, the Nova Scotia-based comedy has evolved into one of Canada's most successful entertainment exports, with episodes airing on Netflix, Crave, and the trio's own streaming service, TPB+.

The mockumentary, which debuted in 2001, follows the misadventures of three petty criminals living in a fictional trailer park. Its mix of absurd humour and working-class satire has earned it a cult following worldwide.

Previous Legal Trouble in 2016 Los Angeles Case

This is not the first time Smith has faced legal scrutiny.

In 2016, the actor was arrested in Los Angeles after an alleged altercation at a Hollywood hotel and charged with misdemeanour domestic battery. Both he and the alleged victim later issued a joint statement denying the claims, describing the incident as 'a misunderstanding between friends'.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office later dropped the charge, citing insufficient evidence.

Production Continues Despite Controversy

Representatives for Smith have not responded to recent media requests for comment.

Despite the controversy, Trailer Park Boys Inc. said it remains 'committed to its fans and the creative work that has defined the series for more than two decades'.

Smith is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.