After nearly three decades together, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli are said to be heading for divorce — marking a dramatic end to one of Hollywood's most scrutinised marriages.

Sources claim their split could spark a fierce legal battle over an estimated £121.95 million ($160 million) fortune, built through Giannulli's fashion empire and Loughlin's acting career, as they navigate the years of damage left by the 2019 college admissions scandal.

A Marriage Shattered by Scandal

When the Operation Varsity Blues scandal broke in 2019, the Full House actress and her designer husband were accused of paying £383,800 ($500,000) to secure their daughters' admission to the University of Southern California (USC).

Both served short prison sentences after pleading guilty to fraud-related charges, but insiders say the ordeal destroyed their once-solid relationship.

'The scandal was a wrecking ball for their marriage,' a source told People. 'The trust was shattered, and they never truly recovered.'

While the couple maintained a united front through their trials, friends now say they have mainly lived separate lives, avoiding public appearances together and prioritising their own projects.

The £121.95 Million Fortune at Stake

According to reports, the couple's combined wealth, which was built up through Giannulli's Mossimo fashion line and Loughlin's acting career, has become a significant source of tension. With enormous real estate holdings in Los Angeles and investments acquired over decades, the asset split is expected to be a complex and challenging process.

Insiders say both have recruited excellent legal teams to defend their interests. 'There's a lot at stake,' said an industry insider. 'Neither wants to be taken advantage of, and both are preparing for a long fight.'

Financial analysts estimate that their residences alone could be worth tens of millions of dollars, with expensive cars, art collections, and joint ventures further complicating the settlement.

Separate Lives, Lingering Resentment

While their marriage was once regarded as one of Hollywood's most solid, sources claim the couple emotionally disengaged years ago. 'They've been living as roommates, not partners,' a friend said. 'The love faded after the scandal, and now they barely speak unless it's about logistics.'

Loughlin has reportedly focused on humanitarian work and low-key acting gigs, while Giannulli has returned to his roots in design. Friends describe an atmosphere of hostility, with each privately blaming the other for the consequences that have harmed their reputations.

Rumours of New Romances

Whispers about new love relationships are fuelling the gossip mill. Giannulli has reportedly been seen with a younger woman, and Loughlin was recently photographed dining with actor James Tupper. Both have denied any romantic involvement, but the notion has further fuelled interest over their divorce.

'Lori maintains she's focused on her girls and career,' a source claimed, 'but it's clear she's enjoying her independence. Mossimo, meanwhile, appears to be rediscovering life on his own terms.'

The End of a Hollywood Couple

For years, Loughlin and Giannulli epitomised the American success story: splendid, luxurious, and family-oriented. Their fall from grace, followed by their bitter split, is a sobering shift in their public narrative.

'They tried to rebuild after prison,' a friend explained, 'but there was too much damage done.' The humiliation, the loss of friends, and the constant public scrutiny all took their toll.

As their lawyers apparently prepare to negotiate, the once-inseparable couple faces a brisk division of the life they built together. It remains to be seen whether the divorce proceedings will remain private or become public. Still, Hollywood insiders agree that one of the industry's most scandal-plagued marriages has finally come to an end.