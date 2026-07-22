Graphic crime scene photographs of a dismembered 14-year-old girl were shown to her parents during the opening day of a preliminary hearing in Hollywood on Tuesday, detailing the murder case against the 21-year-old singer known as D4vd. Prosecutors presented images of Celeste Rivas Hernandez alongside alleged evidence of chainsaw purchases, marking the start to the preliminary hearing against the young musician.

To recall, the body of the young girl was discovered last year inside a Tesla registered to David Anthony Burke, who performs under the stage name D4vd. He has since pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering and sexually abusing the teenager. Until this week, the grim details of the crime scene had only been described in written documents. Tuesday marked the very first time these photographs were shown publicly in court.

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Evidence of Chainsaw Purchases Shown in Court

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors outlined the evidence they intend to rely on at trial. A detective testified that Burke allegedly ordered a body bag, chainsaws, an inflatable pool and a shovel online in the days following Celeste's death. Prosecutors allege the purchases formed part of an effort to conceal the crime.

Prosecutors allege the dismemberment was a calculated attempt to conceal the killing. They allege Burke killed the teenager because she had threatened to reveal his relationship with a minor. Lawyers claim she was prepared to destroy his multi-million dollar music career after enduring what they described as years of sexual abuse.

Court Views Graphic Celeste Rivas Hernandez Photos

The emotional toll on the family inside the courtroom was heavy. Patrick Steinfeld, the attorney representing the family, told the BBC that the parents were struggling with what they were forced to witness. 'This is the first time they've heard this evidence in detail, and they're horrified,' Steinfeld said. He explained that one particular photograph displayed the remains in the vehicle.

'There was an image of Celeste's torso and her head in the trunk of the car, and the prosecutor had to ask what it was because you could not tell it was a head,' the lawyer noted, adding that the imagery was absolutely deplorable.

Reaction From Family During D4vd Murder Hearing

Steinfeld confirmed that Mercedes, the mother of the victim, had been warned in advance that the horrific images would be presented during the session. 'I told her she didn't have to be in the courtroom for this part of the hearing,' the attorney explained. Mercedes chose to stay. She told her lawyer, 'I want to be here to show support for Celeste.'

Her decision underscored the emotional weight of the hearing, which marked the first time the family had seen many of the prosecution's exhibits.

Following that quiet declaration, she just put her head down and started crying. The family attorney observed that the relatives are at a loss for words and are just trying to do the best they can. 'They're an extremely private family,' Steinfeld stated. 'It's a parent's worst nightmare.'

The judge will now decide whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial. That decision will determine the next stage of criminal proceedings but will not amount to a verdict on Burke's guilt or innocence.