Prominent MAGA influencer Laura Loomer publicly criticised her GOP allies on Wednesday, admitting she was influenced by Russian media and expressing frustration following a trip to Ukraine. The news came after the conservative commentator served as a critical online mouthpiece for President Donald Trump throughout the course of his second term.

For years, she actively championed pro-Moscow narratives, aggressively pushing the widely held far-right belief that Russia was simply purging Ukraine of violent neo-Nazis. This specific rhetoric heavily factored into the broader Trump administration's notoriously reluctant support for Kyiv over Moscow.

Laura Loomer Reevaluates Russian Media Claims

On Monday, she posted a complete reversal of her established worldview, publicly admitting she was entirely wrong and had been living in a curated media echo chamber. She explained she was propagandised by Russian media across her various social platforms to believe those falsehoods. Deciding to seek out actual physical evidence for the propaganda she had eagerly consumed, she travelled directly to Ukraine to witness the embattled nation herself.

She promised her loyal followers that if she failed to find evidence supporting the Russian narrative, she would let everyone know so they too could see the light. What she found instead were harrowing accounts of wartime atrocities.

She described brutal actions committed by Russian forces, specifically noting massacres and Ukrainian prisoners of war who had swastikas engraved into their foreheads. By Tuesday, she cemented her shift by posting photographs of herself casually eating McDonald's in front of a bombed-out street.

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Publicly Voicing Frustration With GOP Allies

By Wednesday, the sobering realisation of her own susceptibility to foreign narratives mutated into frustration toward her political base. Loomer boldly announced she does not actually like many of the people she has encountered in the Republican party over the past twelve years, revealing deep-seated friction within conservative circles.

She called some of her peers so ignorant, revealing they aggressively mock her for pointing out foreign interference operations on social platforms. Some colleagues, she claimed, even accuse her of being an Israeli spy merely for calling out right-wing antisemitism. She went much further, suggesting several political insiders are literally ret— or simply paid off by bad actors. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims of internal bribery.

Remaining a Committed Donald Trump Loyalist

Her unexpected shift landed like a social media bombshell, prompting vocal reactions from across the political spectrum.

One popular MAGA-oriented account typified the frantic far-right response, desperately asking, 'Laura have you lost your mind?' Yet, not everyone reacted with venom. Conservative commentator Marc Thiessen chimed in to say, 'Good for you Laura!' A prominent attorney also admitted reluctantly that changing your mind when faced with new evidence is what a person should do.

So far, Loomer remains a dedicated Trump ally, continuing to promote various MAGA conspiracy theories and Islamophobic beliefs back home. She credits her visit to Ukraine with changing her stance regarding Russia, even though her domestic political orientation remains firmly aligned with her previous convictions.