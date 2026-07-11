Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have not confirmed a divorce, but reports alleging their marriage remains strained have revived attention on the Maroon 5 frontman's 2022 admission that he had 'crossed the line' with flirtatious messages sent to women other than his wife. The claim that friends now see a split as 'inevitable' rests on unnamed sources, rather than a public statement or a court filing from Levine or Prinsloo.

The couple married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in July 2014 and have three children, daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, plus a son born in January 2023 whose name has not been made public. Their marriage was placed under intense public scrutiny in September 2022, when Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had an affair with Levine and released messages she said were exchanged between them.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Divorce Rumours Return

Levine issued a response the following day, denying Stroh's allegation of an affair while admitting he had behaved inappropriately. 'I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,' he said. 'I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.'

He said he had taken 'proactive steps' with his family and called the prospect of jeopardising his wife and children 'the greatest mistake I could ever make.' The statement was a careful distinction, and it has followed Levine ever since.

He rejected the claim of physical infidelity but accepted responsibility for online conduct which crossed the boundaries of his marriage. Recent stories have focused on the lasting effect of that moment. An unnamed source, cited in reporting on the rumours, said people close to the couple believed the damage was difficult to repair and described divorce as 'unavoidable.'

Another report claimed Levine had been trying to preserve the relationship while Prinsloo struggled with the lingering fallout of the controversy. But the claims should not be presented as fact. Neither Levine nor Prinsloo has addressed the latest divorce reports, and no divorce filing has been cited. There is no confirmed separation. Celebrity gossip has a habit of turning anonymous whispers into hard news, then treating the lack of a rebuttal as proof. It is a grubby little cycle.

Adam Levine's Past Confession Still Shapes the Story

The 2022 allegations arrived while Prinsloo was expecting the couple's third child, increasing the public intensity around the story. Levine's own statement confirmed that he had exchanged flirtatious messages, but it did not substantiate Stroh's account of a physical relationship, which he denied.

That distinction deserves to remain intact. Stroh made an allegation. Levine denied having an affair. He did, however, publicly admit using poor judgement and described his behaviour as a line crossed during a regrettable time. Anything beyond that requires evidence which has not been made public. Rumours of trouble gained traction again in June after reports said friends questioned whether the couple could move on from the scandal.

These reports also pointed to their more affectionate public appearances, creating the usual celebrity paradox. What is posted on Instagram can show genuine intimacy, careful image management, or both. It cannot settle the condition of a marriage.

Levine has not visibly retreated from his family life. In March, he posted a photograph of himself and Prinsloo embracing, and a subsequent report noted that he posted a warm public message about her while the new stories circulated. Prinsloo has also shared glimpses of family life, including a trip with Levine and their children.

What the Reports Actually Establish

The reliable record is relatively simple. Levine and Prinsloo are married and share three children. Levine admitted in 2022 that he had used poor judgement in flirtatious exchanges outside his marriage and denied having an affair. Their relationship has continued publicly in the years since, with the pair attending events and sharing personal photographs.

The rest is allegation. According to a source, the marriage was under pressure and that divorce appeared inevitable, a view which has since been recirculated by other celebrity sites. Those outlets are reporting anonymous claims, not publishing confirmation from the couple. That does not make relationship troubles impossible. It simply means they are not proven. A private marriage can be difficult, resilient, both, or neither.

The public rarely gets the full picture, no matter how many staged photographs or alleged insider briefings arrive on the feed. For now, Levine's 2022 statement remains the only direct account from either member of the couple about the incident that triggered this long-running scrutiny. The rest, including claims about therapy, trust issues and an 'inevitable' split, remains unverified.