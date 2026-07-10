George R.R. Martin has moved to defend his work on The Winds of Winter in a candid new blog post, after announcing from New Mexico that he is producing an animated film based on a novel by late sci‑fi writer Howard Waldrop. The A Song of Ice and Fire author, writing on his personal site, acknowledged mounting anger from readers over the long‑delayed instalment and insisted he has 'not given up' on finishing the book.

Martin's relationship with his audience has grown increasingly fraught since The Winds of Winter missed a series of informal expectations over the past decade. The sixth volume in the fantasy saga that inspired HBO's Game of Thrones has no release date, despite Martin saying in 2023 that he believed the manuscript was roughly 75 per cent complete. In the vacuum, every new side project is seized upon as evidence, for some readers, that the main story has slipped down his priorities.

The latest flashpoint came as Martin revealed he will serve as producer on A Dozen Tough Jobs, an animated adaptation of Waldrop's novel of the same name. Waldrop, a cult figure in American speculative fiction, died in January 2024, and Martin has frequently described him as a formative creative partner and close friend. Their connection dates back to their teenage years, when they met through science‑fiction fanzines and went on to trade ideas and manuscripts for decades.

The news of this tribute project was immediately overshadowed by the question that now trails Martin everywhere. He wrote that he is hit with a wave of critical and often hostile responses whenever he posts about anything other than A Song of Ice and Fire, and he did not sugar‑coat the flavour of those remarks.

According to his account, typical messages accuse him of having 'given up on the book,' of no longer wanting to write, of being incapable of delivering something worthwhile even if he finishes it, or urge him to 'just let someone else write it.' Some commenters, he said, go so far as to point out his age and tell him he is 'going to die anyway.'

There is no way to dress that up as constructive fan engagement. Martin, who has been criticised before for airing his frustrations, chose this time to meet the charge directly. 'I do care. I do,' he wrote, pushing back at the idea that his affection for Westeros has cooled. He name‑checked the great dynasties that made him a household name 'the Starks and the Lannisters' — along with Tyrion, Daenerys, Asha, the direwolves and the dragons, stressing that 'they all mean a lot to me, more than you can possibly imagine.'

The Winds Of Winter And A Fractured Fan Relationship

The tension around The Winds of Winter now sits at an odd crossroads of art, entitlement and time. On the one hand, Martin has publicly committed to ending his saga with two final novels, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. On the other, more than a decade of missed hopes has left parts of his readership openly sceptical.

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In this latest post, he does not offer even a token update on word count or structure. The last concrete reference came in 2023, when he estimated the draft at about three‑quarters done and reiterated that no publication schedule was in place. Since then, silence. For fans hungry for hard information, 'I have not given up. I will not give up' may feel more like reassurance than evidence.

Still, there is an unavoidable human logic to Martin's position. He is facing the death of a friend, and his decision to help bring Waldrop's A Dozen Tough Jobs to the screen reads less like procrastination and more like an act of loyalty. In his retrospective collection Dreamsongs and in earlier essays, he has repeatedly described Waldrop as a crucial influence. Turning that admiration into a film project is, in his telling, both a creative opportunity and a memorial.

New Projects, Old Promises And The Future Of The Winds Of Winter

The Winds of Winter has become a symbol as much as a book: a promise half‑kept, a cultural battleground, and, at times, a stick to beat its creator with. Martin is plainly aware of that, yet he makes a point of defending his right to work on other things. He argues that pursuing passion projects such as A Dozen Tough Jobs does not equate to abandoning his obligations to the world of Westeros.

The situation looks like a stalemate. Readers are tired of waiting and unpersuaded by assurances without dates. Martin appears tired of being told that every non‑Westeros announcement is a betrayal. Neither side is likely to get exactly what it wants in the short term.

There is still no confirmed release window for The Winds of Winter, and no external verification of how close the manuscript is to completion, so any assumptions about timing remain speculative and should be treated with caution. What has changed is the temperature of Martin's own reply. This is not an author ignoring the noise around him; it is one choosing to answer, however testily, and to restate that he still sees a path to the end of the saga he began nearly three decades ago.