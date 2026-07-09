Cardi B's appearance alongside Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye at Paris Fashion Week has sparked a wave of online searches, with fans eager to learn more about the footballer after a viral video fuelled dating speculation.

While neither Cardi B nor Okoye has commented on the rumours, their brief interaction at the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter show has pushed the Serie A goalkeeper into the spotlight, prompting questions about his age, height, career and relationship status.

Who is Maduka Okoye?

Maduka Emilio Okoye is a Nigerian international footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Italian Serie A club Udinese and the Nigeria national team. Born on 28 August 1999 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the 26-year-old has built his professional career across several European leagues before establishing himself in Italy.

Okoye is eligible to represent Nigeria through his father, while his mother has German and French heritage. He made his senior debut for the Super Eagles in 2019 and has since become one of the country's most recognisable goalkeepers.

Although football fans have followed his career for several years, recent interest in 'Who is Maduka Okoye?' has surged beyond the sport following his appearance with Cardi B in Paris.

Maduka Okoye's Height, Age and Football Career

One of the first details many fans search for is Maduka Okoye's height. The goalkeeper stands approximately 1.98 metres (6ft 6in), giving him a significant physical advantage between the posts.

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At 26 years old, Okoye has already represented several clubs during his professional career. After developing in Germany, he joined Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam, where he impressed during the 2020-21 season and was named the club's Player of the Season.

His performances earned him a move to English club Watford in 2022 before he transferred to Udinese the following year. Since joining the Italian side, Okoye has continued competing at the highest level while remaining part of Nigeria's international set-up.

His combination of athletic ability and commanding presence has helped establish him as one of Nigeria's leading goalkeepers.

Does Maduka Okoye Have a Girlfriend?

Searches for 'Maduka Okoye girlfriend' have also risen sharply following the Paris Fashion Week appearance.

However, there is no publicly confirmed information indicating that the Nigerian goalkeeper is currently in a relationship. Neither Okoye nor Cardi B has confirmed any romantic involvement.

As a result, claims linking the pair remain speculation based solely on their public appearance together at a fashion event and the reaction that followed on social media.

Why Cardi B Rumours Are Exploding Online

The latest speculation began after a TikTok video from Paris Fashion Week showed Okoye seated beside Cardi B during the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter show. In the widely shared clip, the footballer appeared to help the rapper take her seat before the event began.

The brief interaction quickly circulated across TikTok, X and other social media platforms, with many users commenting on how comfortable the pair appeared together. Fans also noted Cardi B's striking red outfit, which became one of the standout looks from the show.

The online discussion intensified because Cardi B's personal life has remained a frequent topic of public interest, particularly following her previous relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Despite the growing attention, neither Cardi B nor Maduka Okoye has addressed the rumours publicly. At present, there is no verified evidence confirming that the pair are dating.

The combination of celebrity interest, football fandom and viral social media clips has nevertheless made Okoye one of the most searched athletes of the week, with queries surrounding his height, age, career and relationship status continuing to gain traction online.