Shania Twain has revealed that during her 2019 Las Vegas residency she 'hated' her body so much she stopped looking in the mirror, turning to what she now calls 'very unhealthy' methods to appear thinner as she struggled with ageing and life on stage. According to the report, the That Don't Impress Me Much singer, now 60, said the pressure she put on herself left her injured and exhausted before she eventually learned to see her body differently.

The Las Vegas run marked Twain's full-scale return to live performance after years of health problems, including Lyme disease, which damaged her vocal cords and led to multiple surgeries. The residency was billed as a triumphant comeback. Behind the scenes, according to Twain, it became a crucible for old insecurities and new fears about getting older in a business that still rewards youth and a very narrow idea of what a female star should look like.

She told the paper she deliberately avoided her own reflection. 'I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I hated my body,' Twain recalled. The language is blunt, and not the sort of thing artists tend to admit when they are fronting a glossy multimillion‑dollar show. She described being thrown by the way her body changed as she entered her late 50s. 'I'm, like, 'Oh, I cannot stand this changing body.' But that was so unhealthy.'

Shania Twain And The Toll Of Her Vegas Residency

The singer said that during the Las Vegas stint, she kept up her usual exercise and performance routines but found her body no longer reacted the way she expected. 'So, all of a sudden, I'm bloating and I'm definitely not in control,' Twain said, painting a picture of someone used to discipline suddenly feeling at the mercy of hormones and time.

Her response, by her own account, was to try to claw back control in ways that damaged her health. 'I was working my body more than I was feeding it to keep up with the strain,' she admitted. That imbalance left her injured on stage, a detail that undercuts the glossy spectacle of Vegas with something grittier: a 50‑something woman pushing herself to breaking point so the audience would still see 'Shania Twain' as they remembered her.

There is an uncomfortable familiarity to her story. Pop culture still treats 'bouncing back' and staying 'ageless' as goals, especially for women. Twain's comments do not name names or call out an industry figure, but they hardly need to. The pressure is implied. A residency like hers is sold on nostalgia, and nostalgia is rarely kind to the reality of getting older.

What stands out is that no one forced this confession out of her. Twain framed it as a turning point, not a sob story. She described that 2019 period as a low in her relationship with herself, but not the end of the story.

Shania Twain Finds A Different Relationship With Her Body

The hinge was menopause. Where many women are encouraged to treat it as something to be hidden or endured quietly, Twain suggests it gave her an odd kind of freedom. 'Now I'm like, bring on the mirrors, I'm going to look at myself all day long!' she said, sounding more amused than triumphant. The same body she once resented has, over a few years, become something she studies with curiosity instead of hostility.

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In 2022, Twain appeared on the cover art for her single Waking Up Dreaming wearing little more than boots and a cowboy hat, presenting what she called her 'new body' to the world. At the time, she framed it as more than a publicity stunt. 'This is me expressing my truth. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence,' she explained.

She has also become more explicit about what she believes confidence really looks like at her age. 'I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes,' she said. The remark is simple but quietly subversive in a culture that still treats women over 50 as either invisible or in desperate need of camouflage.

Nothing Twain has described about her past behaviour has been independently verified beyond her own words, and there are no medical details to corroborate how extreme her routines became. Her account should be taken as precisely that: one woman's version of how success, ageing and a punishing performance schedule collided.

Yet coming from one of the most commercially successful female artists in country‑pop history, the admission that she 'hated' being in her own skin at the height of a Vegas residency lands differently. It nudges at the gap between what audiences are sold and what it sometimes costs to keep selling it, especially when the star on the billboard is no longer 25, but still expected to look as if she might be.