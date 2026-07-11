Bunnie Xo has said she became 'malnourished' and needed friends to arrange IV treatment after she stopped eating and drinking during the early weeks of her divorce from Jelly Roll, speaking on the 10 July episode of her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast. The 46-year-old host said the collapse in her wellbeing left her unable to stand as she processed the end of the couple's near-decade-long marriage.

The news came after Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce from Alisa Andrea DeFord, known publicly as Bunnie Xo, in Williamson County, Tennessee, on 18 May. Court documents cited 'irreconcilable differences,' ending a marriage that began in Las Vegas in August 2016.

Bunnie's account is her own description of an intensely private period, rather than a medical diagnosis independently confirmed by a clinician. But the specificity of it, and her decision to pull back an earlier divorce episode despite its huge audience, gives the latest instalment a rather different feel from the usual celebrity split clean-up operation.

Read more Inside Jelly Roll's Past Affair: Why Bunnie Xo Stayed Then, but is Filing for Divorce Now Inside Jelly Roll's Past Affair: Why Bunnie Xo Stayed Then, but is Filing for Divorce Now

Bunnie Xo Describes Her Lowest Point

Speaking with friends and co-hosts, Bunnie said she had spent two-and-a-half months largely confined to her studio house, describing moments when she was 'on the floor screaming, crying' because she could not understand what was happening.

'There were moments where you guys had to call and get me IVs because I was gonna go to the hospital because I was not eating,' she said. A co-host told her she had been malnourished, prompting Bunnie to reply that she could not even stand because she was 'so f***ing devastated.'

She said she lost 20lbs, adding that she was neither eating nor drinking. Friends took turns staying with her, Bunnie said, because they were worried not only about her nutrition but her mental health.

There is no medical detail in the podcast beyond Bunnie's own recollection, and no public statement from a representative addressing the episode. An IV may be a common shorthand for emergency support in the celebrity world, but it is not a substitute for a disclosed diagnosis, and the fuller circumstances of her care remain private.

Still, the point Bunnie appeared determined to make was less about the intervention itself than the unglamorous reality behind the headline-friendly spectacle of a famous marriage ending. The internet saw a woman out at a bar under Fourth of July fireworks. Her friends, she said, had seen somebody 'weightless in our arms' during breakdowns. It is grim stuff, even in a media culture that tends to treat heartbreak as content until the person at its centre asks for the camera to move along.

Bunnie Xo Wants Divorce to Stop Defining Her

Bunnie used the episode to explain why she removed a previous podcast about the divorce. She said it had been honest and necessary at the time, but she no longer wanted one of the hardest periods of her life to become a permanent online label.

'I don't want the divorce to become my entire personality,' she said, arguing that audiences had seen only fragments of a much larger story. She said she had been mourning the marriage for at least a year before its public unravelling, while declining to explain the wider reasons behind it.

That restraint is notable, particularly after the split became tabloid material. Bunnie has been candid about the shock and pain, but she also insisted she would speak only about her own role in the marriage's end. The rest, she suggested, is not public property, however badly people may want the messy bits.

Her relationship with Jelly Roll has not been erased by the legal proceedings. She called him her 'best friend,' said they still spoke regularly and told listeners she loved him 'to death', even as she described feeling freer and happier outside the relationship. Friends had recently told her that they had not seen her this happy in eight years. Bunnie also said her obsessive compulsive disorder was improving, which she linked to hormone replacement therapy, though she did not provide medical evidence or further detail.

Her public re-emergence has included a kiss with another man at Goodnight Nashville over the Fourth of July weekend, footage of which circulated online. Bunnie said Jelly Roll 'gets it' and that the more frustrating part was being filmed by people seeking 'clout' while she was trying to move on.

She insisted she was not dating anyone and said the gathering included around 20 people celebrating a birthday and Independence Day. 'Can your girl get a sweet little kiss under the fireworks?' she asked. For now, Bunnie Xo's message is blunt. The divorce hurt, she said. It nearly flattened her. But she will not consent to living inside its aftermath forever.