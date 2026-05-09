Trevor Noah, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, reportedly attended a MAGA event for an organisation with alleged ties to ICE and the Iran war. The claim emerged on social media, with multiple posts featuring photos of a script with the comedian's name on it.

The claim has not been confirmed. Some X users have questioned the authenticity of the photographs circulating online, and the evidence examined within the article raises significant doubts about whether Noah attended the event at all.

Trevor Noah's Name Appears in MAGA Event Script

On X, commentary account BlackMedia uploaded a screenshot of what appears to be a script from the event. The script shows Noah's name at least once. BlackMedia alleged that Noah attended the event for executives of Palantir Technologies, claiming the organisation has ties to ICE and to drone technology used in the Iran war, allegations consistent with Palantir's publicly documented government contracts, though the event's connection to Noah has not been independently verified.

Some critics accused Noah of hypocrisy if he did indeed attend the event, given his previous public criticism of Nicki Minaj over her political beliefs. The singer is a known supporter of Trump.

Trevor Noah, who made fun of Nicki Minaj at the Grammys over her political views, reportedly attended a MAGA event at the Rosewood Hotel for executives of Palantir Technologies, an organization said to work with ICE and drone technology used in the Iran war.👀 pic.twitter.com/yy2LdN7XMU — BlackMedia__ (@BlackMedia___) May 9, 2026

Trevor Noah, Nicki Minaj Statements Revisited

Earlier this year, Noah took the stage at the Grammys to poke fun at Minaj. He joked that she was not at the awards show because she was still with Trump.

'She is still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues. Actually Nicki, I have the biggest ass. I have it, everybody's saying it Nicki. I know they say it's you, but it's me WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby,' he joked.

Noah's comments came shortly after reports confirmed that Minaj joined the president at the Trump Accounts Summit in January. At the time, the singer slammed those who had been 'bullying' the president.

'The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?' she said.

Some celebrities in attendance laughed; others responded positively to his remarks. It is important to stress that Noah's attendance at the MAGA event has not been confirmed. Some X users were quick to question the post and called it fake and suspicious.

Netizens Question Photo's Authenticity

X user Martina pointed out that the script featured references unrelated to the alleged event — including a mention of paying $2,000 (£1,480) for Bieberchella at Coachella and a reminder to 'show up to work on Wednesday.'

Suspicious detail: In the bottom right corner appears the text "you: pay $2k for Bieberchella / me: show up to work on Wednesday."😂😂😂

The document appears to be a printed sheet photographed for an Instagram story (the "close friends" icon is visible at the top)"😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rBH3rW33GO — Martina (@ruthpark337984) May 9, 2026

'The document appears to be a printed sheet photographed for an Instagram story (the 'close friends' icon is visible at the top,' the user wrote.

'It´s fake,' another person wrote.

Trevor Noah's Netflix Special

Last month, Noah appeared in his Netflix special, where he again made references to Trump. The comedian addressed the president's reaction to his Grammys remarks and Trump's reference to him as 'whoever he may be.'

Trevor Noah has not publicly commented on the allegations. BlackMedia has not provided further evidence to support the claim. Palantir Technologies has not responded to the social media posts.