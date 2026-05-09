What was intended to be a celebration of new life quickly descended into a digital firestorm this weekend. Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has sparked widespread condemnation after stating during a livestreamed baby shower that his girlfriend, Aliday Alter, would have an abortion if their child was not a boy. The comment was made in front of guests and captured on video, drawing immediate criticism across social media.

The reaction has raised questions about the boundaries of livestream culture and the ethics of using sensitive family matters for digital engagement.

'I Have This Rule Where's It's [a] Boy'

The controversy erupted during a livestreamed baby shower for Alter and Tekashi 6ix9ine, where the latter was seen interacting with guests. One asked the Brooklyn native a standard question about his expectations for the upcoming child: 'What do you think it's gonna be, a boy or a girl?'

The response was immediate. 'Okay, I'm sorry [but] I have this rule where it's [a] boy,' 6ix9ine replied. 'If it's not a boy, then it's abortion.'

The statement was followed by laughter from his immediate companions, though some guests appeared visibly surprised. Undeterred by the initial reaction, the rapper introduced his group to the expectant mother.

When she was asked the same question regarding the baby's sex, she gave the opposite response.

'I think so, he wants a girl,' she stated, suggesting a different preference. However, the rapper quickly doubled down on his earlier assertion.

'I said if it's not a boy, it's abortion,' he reiterated, adding that his girlfriend is aligned with his decision. 'She's down, she's down. She's open minded,' the rapper added.

6ix9ine told Neon during his baby shower stream that if the baby isn’t a boy, he would get an abortion.

pic.twitter.com/xn2ZxmlR1H — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 9, 2026

Social Media Condemnation Follows Casual Remarks on Pregnancy Termination

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The reaction on X (formerly Twitter) was swift and overwhelmingly negative. Users across the globe slammed the performer for his callous attitude, with many pointing out the inherent cruelty of making such a 'joke' when he is not the one physically carrying the child. One comment noted that the rapper 'really said it twice just to make sure the message was delivered,' describing the remarks as 'insane work.'

'[Killing] a baby bc it's not a boy !! Do not get kids if you're not ready to whatever will come,' one user remarked.

The consensus among many commentators was that even if the remarks were intended as a dark provocation, they failed to land as humour. 'People really say anything for attention online and call it humor,' one user remarked, while others suggested that livestream culture has reached a point where shock value has entirely replaced human decency.

The fuck up mind ,killing a baby bc it’s not a boy !!Do not get kids if you’re not ready to whatever will come fucking weirdos eww — UsEr (@frukrwefvb) May 9, 2026

That’s a wild thing to say publicly, especially during a baby shower stream 😬

A child’s value shouldn’t depend on whether it’s a boy or girl.

Did you like this feature? — Obi (@az_obi) May 9, 2026

Even if it’s a joke, this one is going to land badly for obvious reasons.” — Generational Experience (@Generationexp) May 9, 2026

Fortunately, Alter and Tekashi 6ix9ine's upcoming baby is a boy, so the child is safe. They avoided a disaster.

The Legal History and Troubled Paternal Background of Daniel Hernandez

This latest incident adds to a long list of public controversies for the man born Daniel Hernandez. Despite his recent comments, he is already a father to two daughters from previous relationships.

His personal life has frequently been overshadowed by his extensive legal difficulties. In November 2024, the rapper was sentenced to a month and a half in prison after pleading guilty to five separate violations. These infractions included unauthorised travel to Las Vegas and Sarasota, Florida, as well as failing multiple drug tests. Specifically, he tested positive for methamphetamines on two occasions.

In January, he was sentenced to three months in federal prison after violating the terms of his supervised release. His recent imprisonment followed a pattern of non-compliance with federal authorities, further complicating his standing in the music industry.