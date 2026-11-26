US President Donald Trump has called New York Times reporter David E Sanger a 'lowlife', accusing him of omitting the administration's claimed achievements in a recent article about the president.

Trump said Sanger's reporting failed to acknowledge his administration's claims about border enforcement, crime statistics, tax and regulatory cuts, and military actions involving Iran and Venezuela.

The president made the remarks in a Truth Social post on Thursday, November 26, in which he also accused the reporter of writing only what his editors instructed him to write.

David E. Sanger, the mediocre reporter for the Failing New York Times, didn’t mention in his recent story on me the successful closing of the Border, best crime stats in years (lowest murder rate since 1900 - 126 years!), biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts, EVER, the most successful… pic.twitter.com/G3HUl66BCI — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 26, 2026

Trump Accuses NYT Reporter of Omitting Achievements

Trump said Sanger's recent article about him left out several developments that the president considers successes of his administration.

'David E. Sanger, the mediocre reporter for the Failing New York Times, didn't mention in his recent story on me the successful closing of the Border,' Trump wrote.

He also pointed to what he described as the 'best crime stats in years', claiming the country had recorded its lowest murder rate since 1900.

Trump further listed what he called the 'biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts, EVER' among the achievements he said Sanger had failed to mention.

The president did not identify the specific article in his post or provide further details about the reporting he was criticising.

His remarks focused on the omissions he alleged, rather than setting out a detailed response to the article's contents.

Iran and Venezuela Claims Feature in Trump's Post

Trump also cited military actions involving Iran and Venezuela, describing them as achievements that should have featured in Sanger's reporting.

He referred to what he called 'the most successful naval blockade in history' and claimed the administration had overseen 'the destruction of Iran's Navy and Air Force'.

The president also described the action involving Venezuela as 'the ONE DAY WIN against Venezuela'. These statements were presented by Trump as examples of developments which he believed the New York Times reporter had overlooked.

He did not provide further details in the post about the operations or explain how the article had addressed those subjects.

Trump also referred to 'today's big success in straightening out the Obama caused mess in Iowa', adding another domestic issue to his list of claimed achievements. The post did not specify what the Iowa development involved.

Trump Questions Sanger's 'Independence'

Beyond the alleged omissions, Trump challenged Sanger's independence as a reporter, claiming the journalist was following instructions from his editors.

'David Sanger is a lowlife that only writes what he is told to write by his bosses,' Trump wrote. The criticism was directed at Sanger's reporting and his relationship with the newspaper's editorial leadership.

Trump also used the post to make broader claims about his record, including saying the US was 'respected again like never before'.

He referred to the stock market before the election, saying it had been the 'best Market, EVER' for 82 days, and claimed to have 'settled 8 Wars'. The post did not provide supporting details for those claims.

The criticism comes against the backdrop of a separate defamation lawsuit Trump brought against The New York Times and four of its reporters over coverage published before the 2024 presidential election.

A federal judge allowed seven statements in that case to proceed while dismissing 27 others. The ruling concerned allegations about Trump's finances and tax affairs.