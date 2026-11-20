Donald Trump's $15 billion (about £11.5 billion) defamation lawsuit against The New York Times survived on Thursday, even though a federal judge threw out 27 of the 34 statements he complained about. The seven surviving statements concern allegations of crimes, including tax fraud and other financial wrongdoing.

Trump's lawyers call it a win because the case cleared its first major test. US public figures must show 'actual malice' in a libel case: that the defendant knew a statement was false or recklessly disregarded whether it was true. The Supreme Court first applied the standard to public officials in 1964 and extended it to public figures in 1967. The publishers wanted the court to dismiss the entire suit. Judge Steven Merryday refused, without ruling that anything published was false.

What the Judge Threw Out and What Survived

Merryday, a George H.W. Bush appointee in Tampa, Florida, struck out the lawsuit's first version in September 2025, calling Trump's 85-page complaint 'tedious and burdensome'. On Thursday, he dismissed two of six counts and ruled 27 statements could not support a claim 'even if untrue, even if published with ill-will or evil intent'. Those removed include complaints about a Times article on his role in creating The Apprentice, Reuters reported.

Six of seven surviving statements come from Lucky Loser, a 2024 book by Times reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner. One says Trump received the equivalent of over $400 million (about £306 million) from his father, much through fraudulent tax schemes. The seventh, from a 2024 Times article by Peter Baker, says authorities investigated his alleged organised crime ties and found financial violations, TheWrap reported. Trump calls all seven false.

Why the Judge Kept Seven Statements in the Case

Merryday said the complaint plausibly alleged the journalists recklessly disregarded the truth by publishing claims of complex financial crimes without a qualified expert's formal opinion. He called that alleged failure a 'purposeful avoidance of the truth'. The Times and Penguin Random House argued Craig and Buettner reviewed about 100,000 pages of financial records and tax returns and consulted specialists. Merryday said those expert assessments did not eliminate serious doubt.

Trump refiled in October 2025, and Merryday granted leave for a further amended complaint in July 2026 before ruling this week. Trump's suit alleges two Times articles and the book were designed to damage his 2024 presidential campaign. The judge has now refused another amendment and gave the Times and Penguin Random House 28 days to answer. Both deny defaming the president, and the Times calls the suit meritless.

How Trump and The New York Times Responded

Trump's legal team called the ruling 'a victory for honesty in America'. 'These defendants will now have to answer for intentionally and maliciously defaming President Trump,' a spokesperson told Fox News Digital, accusing the newspaper of serving a political agenda.

Times spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander said it was 'encouraged to see Judge Merryday's dismissal of almost all claims against us', calling the rest a 'baseless attack' on press freedom. The $15 billion in damages remains undecided. Trump must prove the seven statements false and published with actual malice.