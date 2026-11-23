Donald Trump claimed the Nasdaq had fallen 20 per cent since the US midterm elections, but available data showed a decline of about 10.9 per cent by the last completed trading session before his Sunday posts. He also made claims about Minnesota's Somali community and shared old prayer footage.

Trump made the statements in a series of Truth Social posts on Sunday, 22 November 2026. Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November elections. On election night, Trump had told The New York Times he was 'absolutely willing' to accept the results.

Donald Trump's Midterm Market Claims Contradicted by Nasdaq Data

Trump claimed the US stock market had lost more than $6 trillion (approximately £4.6 trillion) since polling day. He said the Nasdaq had fallen 20 per cent and attributed the losses entirely to Democratic policies.

Historical market data show the Nasdaq Composite closed at 25,372.01 on 3 November and 22,617.73 on 20 November, the last completed trading session before Trump's posts. The figures represent a decline of approximately 10.9 per cent.

That is below the 20 per cent fall Trump claimed. He supplied no calculation to support the $6 trillion figure, while the Nasdaq figures alone do not establish what caused the market's decline.

Trump described the Democrats' victory as a 'rather strange "win"'. The wording did not amount to an explicit allegation of ballot fraud.

In a separate message, Trump claimed Iran had launched more drones and missiles during the previous week than at any time in more than a year. He said every attack had been intercepted without damage, but provided no evidence to corroborate the claim.

Trump also suggested Democrats and Iran had worked to keep oil prices high before the election. Pointing to subsequent price falls, he called the situation a 'Giant Hoax', without providing evidence for the accusation.

Donald Trump's Minnesota Welfare Allegation Lacks Supporting Evidence

Trump wrote that Somalis had 'been able to completely take over' Minnesota. He also alleged that almost 95 per cent received some form of welfare, but offered no evidence for that figure.

A December 2025 FactCheck.org investigation cited Minnesota state demographer Susan Brower and examined earlier survey data. It estimated that 84 per cent of people reporting Somali ancestry received specified assistance, including Medicaid and food benefits.

The investigation noted that the survey identified only about 70 per cent of Minnesota's Somali population. Its definition of assistance was broad, and its findings do not verify Trump's claim that almost 95 per cent receive welfare.

Brower also estimated that about 95 per cent of Minnesota Somalis were US citizens. Receipt of public benefits is not, in itself, evidence of wrongdoing.

Trump also addressed border security and Nvidia, urging the chipmaker to reinstate Jensen Huang. A Securities and Exchange Commission filing is cited as confirming that Huang resigned as chief executive and a board member on 11 November.

Donald Trump Reposts Prayer Video Recorded in January

Shortly after midnight on Monday, 23 November, Trump shared footage from his 27 January visit to the Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale, Iowa.

The White House published video of the visit in January. A restaurant patron asked to pray for Trump, who agreed and stood alongside him as the man led the prayer.

Trump later reposted footage shared by his campaign's Trump War Room account. Its caption read: 'A President who isn't ashamed to pray.'

The footage shows Trump receiving a prayer, rather than leading it himself.