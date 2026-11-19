Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held what was described as their first trilateral summit on Thursday, but no agreement to reduce nuclear arsenals was confirmed. The meeting in Shenzhen, China, began about two hours late, according to the New York Post's live coverage. Trump had said arms reductions were on the agenda.

The summit took place on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, held in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November. The gathering brought leaders of the forum's 21 member economies to the city.

China's Foreign Ministry announced on 16 November that Xi would host a meeting with Trump and Putin. The announcement confirmed the date and venue but did not set out a detailed agenda. Trump had arrived after attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines.

President Donald J. Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen. pic.twitter.com/En2EK0FX7s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2026

Trump Xi Putin Meeting Puts Nuclear Arms in Focus

Trump had identified nuclear weapons as a priority for the talks. The New York Post reported that he planned to discuss nuclear disarmament with Xi and Putin.

At a briefing on 16 November, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the presidents would have an 'in-depth exchange of views'.

She said the talks would focus on 'safeguarding world peace' and 'enabling strategic stability in major-country relations'. Mao described the summit as being of 'groundbreaking significance'.

JUST NOW: President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in China.



“We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start.” pic.twitter.com/PqaoFaSa1C — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2026

Mao also noted that China, Russia and the United States were founding members of the United Nations and permanent members of its Security Council. She said the countries had responsibilities to work together on global challenges and promote world peace and stability.

She added that stronger communication, managed differences and stable relations were in the interests of all three countries. These were Beijing's stated aims, however, rather than evidence that the governments had agreed to reduce their nuclear arsenals.

The 'first-ever' description refers to the three-country format, not a claim that the leaders had never met separately. China's Foreign Ministry used the term 'China-Russia-US summit' in its announcement.

Trump Xi Putin Meeting Leaves Kim and Ukraine Questions

Trump had suggested North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might also join the discussions, but the New York Post's live coverage did not confirm his attendance. Kim should therefore not be described as a participant in the trilateral summit.

The available reporting establishes no concrete agreement on nuclear disarmament. Trump identified reducing nuclear arsenals as a priority, while Beijing called for stronger communication and strategic stability. Neither position establishes that Washington, Moscow and Beijing have reached a common commitment.

The Ukraine war is another unresolved question. The New York Post's live coverage did not establish that the three leaders held formal negotiations on the conflict or agreed on a common approach. The reporting does not establish whether Ukraine was discussed in other exchanges.

The available coverage cites no joint statement setting out agreed commitments or next steps. The summit brought the three leaders together, but the available account does not show that their stated priorities had become shared commitments. Whether the meeting produced any concrete agreements remains unclear.