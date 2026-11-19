United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to convene at Kylin Villa, a secluded lakeside resort in northwestern Shenzhen, for high-stakes trilateral talks on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Nestled amid dense forest on Qilin Mountain, the sprawling complex is set to serve as the backdrop for critical discussions addressing global nuclear arms control and the ongoing war in Iran.

While the summit places three superpower leaders behind closed doors, the venue itself carries an extraordinary political history stretching back nearly three decades.

Originally constructed to accommodate Chinese officials travelling to Hong Kong ahead of the territory's 1997 handover from British rule, Kylin Villa has previously hosted late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, Xi Jinping's father Xi Zhongxun, and envoys representing the Dalai Lama.

Kim Jong-Il and XI Jinping's Father Stayed at Kylin Villa

Kim Jong-il visited Kylin Villa during an unannounced trip to China in January 2006. 'The former North Korean leader also visited Shenzhen's special economic zone, prompting speculation that he might open his country to private enterprise,' according to a report by The New York Times.

Another prominent visitor was Xi Zhongxun, the father of China's current president. A former senior Chinese Communist Party leader who was living in Shenzhen, he spent time resting at the villa in 2002 after being diagnosed with cancer, a few months before his death, it said.

The resort also hosted negotiations between Chinese officials and the Dalai Lama's envoys in 2008. The discussions took place two months after a demonstration in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital, turned violent.

The report said that 'these visits form part of the resort's history of receiving political figures and representatives involved in sensitive discussions with Chinese authorities.'

Detained Hong Kong Booksellers Were Taken to the Resort

One of the more unusual episodes involving Kylin Villa concerned Lam Wing-kee, a Hong Kong bookseller who was abducted and imprisoned over selling books banned in mainland China.

'After more than four months in detention, Lam was taken to the resort in 2016. Three of his associates, who worked at a Hong Kong publishing house that also dealt in banned books, were waiting for him,' the report stated.

The group was served dinner in the presence of a guard and monitored by three security cameras. During the encounter, one of the men urged Lam and his associates to cooperate with Chinese authorities.

'Each of the three associates was also handed approximately $15,300. The meeting formed part of an effort to persuade the booksellers to work with the authorities.'

Shenzhen Built the Complex for the 1997 Hong Kong Handover

Kylin Villa was developed ahead of Hong Kong's 1997 handover to China, which ended more than 150 years of British rule over the city.

Shenzhen initially faced a shortage of reception facilities capable of accommodating the hundreds of officials expected to travel from Beijing and local governments. Some would stop in Shenzhen on their way to Hong Kong, where they might hold important events and meetings.

In a 2020 memoir, Li Zibin, who was Shenzhen's mayor at the time, described the preparations as a major undertaking.

'This was an event of global significance and a momentous occasion for China,' he wrote. 'Yet the city's existing reception facilities were far from sufficient to meet the anticipated demand.'

Meanwhile, a recent report published on the Shenzhen municipal government's website showed that its budget had been cut by 19 per cent compared with the previous year.

The municipal report attributed the spending reduction primarily to Beijing's calls for local governments to optimise spending and 'get used to tightening our belts'.