Donald Trump has called for the cancellation of the Freedom 250 concert series in Washington DC, after multiple artists withdrew from the project and he criticised the remaining line-up as 'third rate.'

The US President made the remarks on Truth Social in May 2026, targeting what he described as 'overpriced singers' linked to the celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary.

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The Freedom 250 concert series, scheduled to run through June and July, had already seen several high-profile cancellations before Trump publicly suggested scrapping the entire programme.

It was originally promoted as a large-scale cultural celebration under Trump's Freedom 250 organisation. The initiative, described by organisers as a public-private partnership, was designed to stage concerts and events linked to the US semiquincentennial.

Within 48 hours of the line-up being announced, however, five of the nine confirmed performers reportedly withdrew, citing concerns over the direction and perception of the series.

Freedom 250 Concert Series Faces Collapse as Artists Pull Out

For starters, the Freedom 250 concert series had been positioned as one of the centrepiece cultural events leading into the United States' 250th birthday celebrations. The flagship shows were expected to take place at major national venues in Washington DC, with organisers initially promising a broad mix of performers across genres.

According to reports, several artists stepped away after facing backlash from fans and criticism over the project's political associations. Among those who withdrew were Morris Day, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC, and the Commodores. Some cited concerns about being linked to a politically charged event, while others suggested they had been misled about the nonpartisan framing of the concerts.

Trump, however, framed the withdrawals differently.

In his Truth Social posts, he dismissed some of the performers as 'overpriced' and 'boring', adding that he would prefer a 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally' instead of what he called underwhelming entertainment. His comments marked a sharp escalation in tone, shifting the focus from event logistics to broader political messaging.

Trump Wants Freedom 250 To Come With A Rally

The Freedom 250 concert series was already under pressure when Trump suggested replacing parts of it with a large-scale political rally. He wrote that he might personally headline a celebration event, describing himself as 'the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World.'

Critics, including some Democratic lawmakers, have questioned whether Freedom 250 is genuinely nonpartisan, pointing to Trump's role in founding the organisation. A separate pre-event prayer gathering under the same banner also drew criticism from opponents who argued it appeared closely aligned with Trump's political base.

The cancellations deepened the controversy. While some performers withdrew quietly, others made public statements suggesting discomfort with the shifting tone of the series.

At least two acts, including Vanilla Ice and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, have said they still intend to perform, though uncertainty remains around the full line-up.

Freedom 250 Concert Series: What Is It?

The Freedom 250 concert series was originally promoted as a nonpartisan celebration of America's 250th anniversary. But the definition escalated after several performers withdrew from the lineup, reportedly over concerns about the direction and public perception of the event. That left organisers scrambling to defend the series as neutral, even as political figures and commentators increasingly pulled it into partisan arguments.

Trump added to the confusion with a series of public comments in which he praised the current state of the United States.

For starters, Freedom 250 has maintained that its intention was always to create a cultural programme that sits outside party politics. But that position has become harder to hold with Trump's latest comments.

At the moment, there is no clear confirmation on whether the concert series will continue in its original form, be reshaped, or potentially cancelled altogether following Trump's intervention. Some promotional material still lists performances scheduled between late June and early July, suggesting that planning has not been fully abandoned.