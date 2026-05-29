A sudden wave of prominent musical acts has abruptly withdrawn from Freedom 250 Presents: The Great American State Fair, completely upending the entertainment schedule for the summer festival just hours after the initial roster went public.

High-profile performers pulled out of the free 16-day exposition on the National Mall, scheduled to run from 25 June through 10 July, after discovering that the celebration of America's 250th anniversary carried significant political overtones despite explicit reassurances from organizers that the programming would remain strictly non-partisan.

Why Stars and Are Pulling Out

Four-time CMA Award winner Martina McBride led the departures, issuing a public statement explaining that she joined the celebration under false pretences. The country vocalist noted that she asked extensive questions before committing and received firm assurances that the event was designed solely to celebrate all 50 states in a unifying manner.

However, she noted that parameters changed rapidly close to the launch, revealing that what performers were originally told was not what was actually happening. McBride emphasized that she has spent her career representing real people and refused to let her fans feel as though she was abandoning the non-partisan meaning behind her music.

The Commodores quickly followed suit, publishing a statement confirming they would not perform at the National Mall venue. The legendary group stated that their music serves as their collective voice, and they choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party while supporting the betterment of all citizens.

Hip-hop artist Young MC similarly notified his booking agents of his immediate withdrawal, stating that musicians were left entirely in the dark regarding political involvement. He pointed out that while organizers insisted the festival was neutral, industry publications openly described the series as a Trump-backed initiative.

Further complications emerged surrounding legacy acts when singer Jodie Rocco expressed shock over promotional materials. Rocco, one of the original vocalists behind the lip-syncing pop duo Milli Vanilli, stated that none of the actual members of the group, including her sister, were ever contacted or contracted to perform at the festival.

Read more 'My Agent Didn't Mention Trump': List of Music Stars Pulling Out Of Freedom 250 'My Agent Didn't Mention Trump': List of Music Stars Pulling Out Of Freedom 250

Vanilla Ice and Remaining Performers Confirm Appearance

Amid the cancellations, several scheduled acts have chosen to maintain their performance slots on the mainstage. Management for Vanilla Ice confirmed that the artist remains contractually bound and fully intends to perform at the Washington venue on Friday, 26 June. His agency stated that the performer is proud to assist in celebrating the milestone anniversary and that all members of the public are welcome to attend the free concerts.

Other acts still remaining on the active festival billing include Flo Rida, Bret Michaels, and C+C Music Factory, with mainstage musical performances still scheduled to occur every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening.

Freedom 250 Organizers Defend Anniversary Event

The event is organized by Freedom 250, a bipartisan 501(c)(3) non-profit organization tasked with coordinating the branding for the national landmark anniversary. While initial planning began prior to his presidency, President Trump significantly expanded the scope of the festivities. Congressional commissioners overseeing the non-profit include both Republican and Democratic members of parliament.

The primary source of friction stemmed from specific themed days added to the fair schedule, which features a world-fair style layout stretching from the US Capitol to the Washington Monument. Controversy centered on a scheduled 'MAHA Monday' block, a day specifically dedicated to Make America Healthy Again, which serves as the core policy initiative of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Responding to the swift wave of cancellations, Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner defended the structure of the exposition, maintaining that the initiative is entirely non-partisan and should be treated as such by the public. Reisner stated that the organisation remains committed to honoring history and engaging all citizens, welcoming anyone who shares the ultimate goal of uplifting and uniting the country during the milestone celebration.