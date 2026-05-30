Flo Rida was hit by a wave of criticism on Friday after defending his decision to perform at the Great American State Fair in Washington DC, a 16-day event linked to Donald Trump that has already prompted several artists to pull out of its concert line-up.

The controversy began when the 'Low' rapper, 46, was announced earlier this week as one of the headliners for the fair's concert series on the National Mall, scheduled from 25 June to 10 July. The event is being organised by Freedom 250, a non-profit tied to Trump and billed as part of a nationwide celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. What appeared at first glance to be a glossy, nostalgia-heavy bill featuring Martina McBride, Young MC, Vanilla Ice, Bret Michaels and others quickly turned fractious once the political connection became clear.

Flo Rida Is Being Flamed Over His Response To Backlash For Performing At Trump’s “Great American State Fair” https://t.co/PaajL4vKi0 — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) May 29, 2026

Line-Up Fractures Over Trump Link

Several performers began publicly distancing themselves from the Great American State Fair once they learned of its association with Trump and his political orbit. According to their statements, they say they had been led to believe they were signing up to a nonpartisan Fourth of July-style celebration.

Country star Martina McBride, 59, is among the most high-profile names to walk away. In a detailed statement on social media, she said she had been 'presented with the opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event, but that turned out to be misleading.' She wrote that she had 'asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states.'

McBride said she initially saw the booking as 'a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can.' That view shifted, she added, when 'yesterday things started changing, and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.'

Her language was pointed without being theatrical. Citing her long career 'singing about real people with real issues,' she said she had 'been blessed with the opportunity to be a voice for those who have felt like they didn't have one.' The idea that fans might now feel betrayed 'greatly upsets me,' she wrote, stressing she was not abandoning the principles behind her songs.

McBride is not the only act to have exited, though not all departures have been explained in such detail. What is clear is that, as the Trump connection became more widely reported, the line-up became less stable and increasingly controversial.

Fans Turn on Flo Rida Over Trump Fair Booking

Flo Rida, however, has taken a different path, and that is what has put him in the crosshairs. While others backed away from the Trump-linked event, he has so far held his ground, a choice that many of his own listeners appear to regard as indefensible.

On his Instagram page, comments under recent posts have been flooded with complaints and threats of boycotts. 'You gonna perform at Trump's state fair? You're dead to your fans if you do,' one user wrote. Another added, 'I guess I have another blocked artist on Spotify. See ya Flo.'

Read more Great American State Fair's Updated Lineup After Sudden Wave of Artists Backing Out Amid 'Misleading' Event Claims Great American State Fair's Updated Lineup After Sudden Wave of Artists Backing Out Amid 'Misleading' Event Claims

The criticism has not just targeted his booking but his perceived silence. 'So Flo Rida is the last clown standing?? What a washed-up rapper,' one detractor said. Another argued that 'Flo Rida not coming out and saying "No" yet is saying some things about his character.'

Instead of issuing a carefully worded clarification, the rapper appeared to lean into the backlash. According to screenshots shared by fans, he replied with laughing emojis to a comment that asked, 'Performing for Trump? Why??' That apparently flippant response has been taken by some as a tacit doubling-down on his decision to perform, rather than a sign that he might reconsider.

Flo Rida has not released a formal statement explaining why he chose to remain on the Great American State Fair bill while others walked away, nor has he publicly addressed whether he shares any of Trump's political views. Without that context, online reaction has filled the gap, often in the least charitable way possible.

Heating up the summer with “F1” traveling the world 🌎 having fun “You Know The Vibes!” Watch the official music video for “F1” right now on YouTube, link in bio! The Club Can’t Handle Me Tour 2.0” continues…get ready to party family! 🏎️🏎️🎥🎥🔥#F1 #newsong #vibes #tour… pic.twitter.com/bRikeBETqT — FLO RIDA (@official_flo) May 28, 2026

At this stage, nothing about the final concert roster is fully confirmed and there is still time for further changes, withdrawals or clarifications. Without an official, detailed explanation from organisers or Flo Rida's team, much of the speculation about his motives remains just that and should be taken with a grain of salt.

What the row does illuminate, though, is the shrinking space in which major artists can claim to be apolitical. A booking that once might have been judged purely on exposure and fee is now pored over for its wider affiliations. In Flo Rida's case, the decision to hold the line on a Trump-adjacent fair has put him squarely in the middle of that argument, whether he wanted to be there or not.