President Donald Trump's overhaul of college accreditation is set to take effect on 1 July 2027. The Education Department's final regulations, published on 30 October 2026, could change how independent agencies assess US universities and affect their access to federal student aid.

Accreditation matters because colleges generally need recognition from a federally recognised accreditor to take part in federal student aid programmes. These agencies assess whether institutions meet recognised standards of educational quality and institutional performance. Losing accreditation can put access to federal funding, including student loans and Pell Grants, at risk.

Trump called accreditation his 'secret weapon' in a campaign video released on 2 May 2023. 'The time has come to reclaim our once great educational institutions from the radical left,' he said. 'Our secret weapon will be the college accreditation system.'

Accreditors may begin implementing the new provisions early from 1 January 2027, but they cannot impose new requirements on institutions before 1 July. The final rule also covers student outcomes, academic freedom, intellectual inquiry and other aspects of institutional oversight.

The Hill reported on 22 November 2026 that accreditors remain unsure how the department will interpret the broad requirements. Antoinette Flores, vice-president of federal policy and government affairs at the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, said some accreditors were 'kind of guessing in the dark' because the department had given little clarity about what it expects.

What the Intellectual Diversity Rules Require

The final regulations require accreditors to consider institutional policies and practices relating to academic freedom and intellectual diversity. They must assess whether institutions support intellectual inquiry and the free exchange of ideas, including whether their approaches allow different perspectives to be discussed.

However, the rule does not require colleges to adopt a particular intellectual diversity policy. Not adopting a formal policy does not, on its own, amount to non-compliance. The Education Department has also said the regulations do not require accreditors to establish separate substantive standards in these areas.

Flores warned that there is a risk accreditation becomes 'a mechanism for federal influence over institutional decisions'. Jeremy Bauer-Wolf, investigations manager on New America's higher education programme, argued that the rule could let the administration pressure institutions through their accreditors.

The Education Department rejects that view. Ellen Keast, a communications director at the department, said the regulations 'do not mandate any specific policies, nor do they give the Department any authority to police speech'. She has described the changes as a step towards restoring intellectual diversity.

The department has also pointed to a 2025 study by Northwestern University researchers Forest Romm and Kevin Waldman. In 1,452 confidential interviews with undergraduates at Northwestern and the University of Michigan between 2023 and 2025, 88 per cent said they had pretended to hold more progressive views to succeed socially or academically. The findings cover only two universities and should not be treated as representative of all US college students.

Columbia and the Limits of Federal Pressure

Columbia University's case shows the difference between federal oversight and accreditation authority.

On 4 June 2025, the Education Department notified Columbia's accreditor, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, that federal civil rights investigators had found the university in violation of anti-discrimination laws. The department argued that this raised questions about whether Columbia met accreditation standards.

The commission did not revoke Columbia's accreditation. On 26 June 2025, it placed the university on a non-compliance warning over concerns about its adherence to Standard II (Ethics and Integrity). Columbia remained accredited while the commission considered whether it had addressed the concerns.

On 12 March 2026, the commission reaffirmed Columbia's accreditation after finding the university back in compliance with Standard II. It also requested a further monitoring report on campus climate, safety and compliance with applicable laws.

The rules could still face legal or congressional challenges. For universities, the impact will depend on how accreditors interpret and apply the standards. The regulations are now final, but the dispute over their reach and potential effect on institutional independence is far from settled.