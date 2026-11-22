President Donald Trump described a reported intrusion into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as 'not good' but suggested it might reveal information related to what he has repeatedly called the 'Russia hoax'.

Speaking by telephone to Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday, 21 November, Trump said he preferred to put a 'positive spin' on the incident. He invoked the Russia investigation, his 2019 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and allegations of voter fraud.

His remarks followed CNN's report that the FBI was investigating an apparent intrusion into its law enforcement database. The extent of any access to the database remained unclear.

Trump Links FBI Intrusion to Russia Investigation Claims

During an interview on Fox News' Saturday in America programme, Trump told McEnany: 'Well, we just heard about it, and I will say that it's not good. I don't like that.' He added: 'But maybe we'll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise because, you know, you had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.'

He also invoked the 'Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine hoax' and 'the perfect phone call', referring to his 25 July 2019 conversation with Zelenskyy. The call became central to the House impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine, which led to his first impeachment.

The FBI's Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence investigation examined Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links between the Russian government and people associated with Trump's campaign.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation documented Russian efforts to influence the election but did not establish that the campaign conspired or coordinated with Moscow in those efforts.

A subsequent inquiry led by Special Counsel John Durham criticised the FBI's lack of analytical rigour and its reliance on information from politically affiliated individuals and organisations that had not been adequately examined or corroborated.

Courts rejected numerous challenges to the 2020 election result, while election officials found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed the outcome. Trump offered no evidence connecting the NCIC intrusion to these matters.

What Is Known About the FBI Database Intrusion

CNN reported on Friday, 20 November, citing two people briefed on the investigation, that the FBI was probing an apparent intrusion into the NCIC. The Associated Press independently confirmed the investigation, citing a person familiar with the matter. The FBI declined to comment.

The database provides federal, state and local law enforcement agencies with access to information on fugitives, missing persons, criminal histories and stolen property. The scope of the intrusion, including whether records were accessed or altered, remained unclear.

The report follows a separate September incident involving the FBI's recruitment website, FBIJobs.gov. The hacking group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for compromising the portal and stealing employee and applicant information. The FBI said it was investigating unauthorised activity affecting the website but did not publicly confirm the full extent of the alleged theft.

In March, the bureau disclosed suspicious activity on an internal system containing sensitive information related to surveillance and investigations. It said it had identified and addressed the activity. No publicly established connection links either incident to the NCIC intrusion.

US Technology Outages Attributed to System Upgrades

The reported intrusion comes amid a series of separate technology disruptions affecting US government and private-sector systems. They included a nationwide halt to air travel, an outage affecting Microsoft email services, technical problems at several major banks and a temporary disruption to the National Security Agency's network. No public evidence has connected those outages to the FBI investigation.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said on Sunday, 22 November, that the technology disruptions reported during the week were not coordinated or state-sponsored attacks. Appearing on ABC's This Week, he attributed the interruptions to system upgrades and warned that further disruptions could occur as agencies and businesses modernise ageing infrastructure.

Clayton declined to discuss the specifics of the FBI incident or a separate reported breach involving the Department of Agriculture. The FBI has not publicly identified a suspected perpetrator or disclosed what information, if any, was taken.