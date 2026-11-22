A Delta Air Lines system outage disrupted Thanksgiving travel across the United States on Sunday, 22 November, prompting restrictions on Atlanta-bound flights as delays mounted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. An early Sunday-morning snapshot put the number of delayed Delta flights at about 700, roughly 20% of its services.

The outage affected the airline's automated weight-and-balance system, prompting crews to use manual procedures to prepare aircraft for departure. The Federal Aviation Administration initially held Atlanta-bound Delta flights at their departure airports before easing the restriction to a ground-delay programme.

Delta Outage Prompts Manual Workarounds

Delta identified the technical issue as a problem with its weight-and-balance automation, which supports calculations used to prepare aircraft for take-off. The process helps determine an aircraft's weight and balance before departure, and employees used manual procedures while teams worked to restore the automated system.

'Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation,' the airline said. It added: 'We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism.'

Atlanta Ground Stop Downgraded to Ground Delay

The initial ground stop was imposed at Delta's request and downgraded shortly after 8.40am Eastern Time. The restriction was carrier-specific, applying to Delta services heading for Atlanta rather than every airline operating at the airport.

The FAA said Delta was working to resolve issues with its weight-and-balance automation system and clarified that the delays were 'not related to any FAA air traffic systems'. That distinction separated the airline's technical issue from the federal agency's management of the resulting flight restrictions.

Atlanta-Bound Flights Receive Controlled Departure Times

Under a ground stop, flights bound for the affected airport are held at their departure airports. A ground-delay programme instead assigns controlled departure times to regulate arriving traffic, allowing flights to leave at their assigned times subject to other operational requirements.

Sunday morning updates put average delays at just under an hour, with restrictions then estimated to last until 1pm Eastern Time. That estimate concerned the traffic-management restrictions, not a confirmed deadline for restoring Delta's automated system or clearing the disrupted flight schedule.

Delta Passengers Describe Delays Across the US

ABC7 New York reported the early figure of about 700 delayed Delta flights, while WSB-TV detailed the FAA restrictions and Atlanta News First carried reports of passenger delays at Newark, LaGuardia, Reagan National, Dulles, Boston, Baltimore, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, San Antonio and Birmingham.

An X user posting as @Cizzurp215 said they were waiting on the tarmac at LaGuardia during the Atlanta-bound ground stop.

Currently at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, NY. All @Delta Flights into ATL are on a ground stop. Update expected at the top of the hour. We’re just on the tarmac chilling. Let’s hope this isn’t another one of those days. pic.twitter.com/6eqMo3rtpy — 2ew Gunn Ciz (@Cizzurp215) November 22, 2026

Another X user, posting as @dannyhrb, said their LaGuardia-to-Orlando flight was three hours past its scheduled departure time.

Not just ATL. My flight to MCO from LGA was supposed to depart 3 hours ago. — Danny H (@dannyhrb) November 22, 2026

The individual passenger posts were not independently authenticated for this article and did not establish that every Delta service at those airports was affected. They described travellers' experiences at multiple departure points, rather than providing a comprehensive assessment of each airport's operations.

Atlanta Airport Sees Separate Delays

Separately, nearly 500 flights were delayed at Atlanta shortly before 10am, based on FlightAware figures carried in the coverage. That airport snapshot was distinct from the approximately 700 delayed Delta flights across the airline's network, and the two figures should not be combined.

Delta said it was coordinating with air traffic controllers to limit congestion at its Atlanta hub. 'We are working with our air traffic control counterparts to strategically enact programs to protect airport gates and tarmac areas from congestion at our Atlanta hub,' the airline said.

Thanksgiving Traffic Raises the Stakes

Airport officials expected more than four million passengers through 1 December during Atlanta's Thanksgiving travel period, approximately 5% above the previous year's figure. That forecast covered overall airport traffic, not the number of travellers affected by Sunday's outage.

Delta's Sunday morning statement did not provide a confirmed restoration time for the automated system. The available updates also did not establish the final number of affected flights or when the resulting delays were cleared.