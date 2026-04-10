A closed-door meeting at the Pentagon in January 2026 has emerged as a flashpoint in the increasingly strained relationship between Washington and the Holy See, with reports alleging that senior US defence officials delivered what Vatican sources described as a 'bitter lecture' to Pope Leo XIV's then-ambassador to the United States. The encounter, first reported by Mattia Ferraresi, has since sent diplomatic tremors through both institutions and contributed to the Vatican's decision to shelve a planned papal visit to the United States.

According to the report, Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby summoned Cardinal Christophe Pierre — at the time the Vatican's ambassador to Washington — to the Pentagon shortly after Pope Leo XIV delivered his January state-of-the-world address. Vatican officials briefed on the meeting described it as a 'bitter lecture' warning that 'the United States has the military power to do whatever it wants in the world' and that 'the Church had better take its side.' The Pentagon has since disputed that characterisation.

A 14th-Century Warning

As tensions rose during the meeting, an unidentified US official was reported to have invoked the Avignon Papacy — the period in the 1300s when the French Crown leveraged its military power to dominate papal authority. The historical reference was interpreted by some Vatican officials as an implicit threat of force against the Holy See.

Colby's team reportedly picked apart the pope's January state-of-the-world address line by line, reading it as a hostile message aimed directly at the administration. What reportedly enraged them most was Leo's declaration that 'a diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force.' The Pentagon viewed that sentence as a direct challenge to what has been termed the 'Donroe Doctrine' — the Trump administration's assertion of unchallenged American dominion over the Western Hemisphere.

Cardinal Pierre sat through the lecture in silence, according to the reporting. He has since retired from his post, stepping down in March 2026.

Pentagon and White House Push Back

The Department of Defence moved quickly to challenge the account. A DoD spokesperson said the outlet's characterisation of the meeting was 'highly exaggerated and distorted' and that the encounter was 'a respectful and reasonable discussion.' A separate Pentagon statement described the meeting as 'substantive, respectful, and professional.'

The White House also pushed back on the reporting. Vice President JD Vance, who had personally extended an invitation to the pope in May 2025, said he wished to speak with all involved parties following the publication of the report.

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of Maryland-based New Ways Ministry, said the alleged threat 'simply reveals the ridiculous hubris of Pentagon officials,' adding that secular power does not threaten the Vicar of Christ — rather, such a move 'shows the fear that Trump officials have' of an American-born pope wielding significant moral authority.

The Visit That Never Was

The Vatican had initially considered an invitation to host Pope Leo XIV in the United States for the nation's 250th anniversary celebration in 2026, but postponed it indefinitely due to foreign policy disagreements, the rising opposition of American bishops to the Trump-Vance administration's mass deportation policies, and a refusal to become a partisan symbol ahead of the 2026 midterms. 'The administration tried every possible way to have the Pope in the US in 2026,' one Vatican official said.

This tweet cites a Daily Beast re-write of another article, filled with anonymous sources who clearly lied, because the story has now been totally rebuked by both the Pentagon and by Cardinal Christophe Pierre.



This is 100% garbage Fake News. The reporters who wrote it should… https://t.co/K5vIjDExnC — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 10, 2026

Instead of travelling to the United States on 4 July 2026, the first American pope will journey to Lampedusa, the Italian island where thousands of North African migrants arrive by sea each year. The symbolism of the chosen destination was widely noted.

Pope Leo XIV had already drawn attention in the days preceding the report's publication. During Holy Week, the pope made several statements — including that God 'does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war' — which many interpreted as directed at President Donald Trump and the United States amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran. He also called Trump's threats against Iran 'truly unacceptable,' according to PBS NewsHour.

With Pope Leo XIV being the first American-born pope, the friction carries an added layer of complexity — a US-born pontiff openly at odds with a US administration on matters of war, migration, and diplomacy. Whether the meeting unfolded as described remains disputed; what is not in dispute is that the Vatican has already acted on it.