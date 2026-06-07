A military veteran has filed a lawsuit to halt President Donald Trump's planned White House UFC event, labelling the spectacle 'deeply corrupt'. Filed on Sunday by Virginia veteran Paul Romano and political organiser Susan Douglas, the case seeks to block the 14 June gathering.

The plaintiffs contend that the event celebrates the president's 80th birthday rather than America's 250th anniversary on 4 July. Brendan Ballou, a former Justice Department attorney representing the plaintiffs, stated they intervened after reports exposed 'the extent to which the government played no role in the actual financing, planning, and execution of this, and the extent to which private parties stand to gain from the deal'.

Why Alleged Private Gains Are Central To The Legal Challenge

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Ballou explained their core motivation to The Daily Beast. 'As the corruption of this deal became increasingly apparent, that's when we got involved,' he said.

'This lawsuit is not about MMA or about sport, it's about corruption. And the concern here is that our most sacred national monuments are going to be used for private personal gain, the gain of Donald Trump and essentially, his business allies.'

How Federal Laws Limit Monument Commercial Use

The suit names the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior as defendants. The filing argues, 'Federal law tightly restricts private use of the national capital's most sacred monumental spaces, which are national parklands. Under the National Park Service's...usual permitting regime, no special events of any sort, including any sporting events, may be held on the South Lawn or at the Lincoln Memorial. Nor may structures be erected on the South Lawn without express authorization from Congress and a thorough environmental review.'

ALERT: 11th hour legal challenge asks court to HALT the UFC fight at White House, arguing event is "deeply corrupt"



Page 15 of the suit includes language I've never seen in a lawsuithttps://t.co/H3dXw83bZO pic.twitter.com/wcL0JtgM4U — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 7, 2026

Why The Timing Raises Financial Questions

The plaintiffs insist the broadcast primarily benefits private corporations. 'The hallmarks of a for-profit sporting spectacle pervade the event: private financing of the buildout, private receipt of the (potentially very lucrative) proceeds, VIP access at premium prices, an exclusive broadcast expressly aimed at 'acquiring' new paying subscribers, and corporate sponsors paying to have their brands on prominent display,' the filing states.

Lawyers also highlighted a scheduling anomaly regarding the upcoming gathering. 'Notably, July 4, 2026—America's actual '250th birthday'—is a Saturday on a holiday weekend, yet the UFC is holding no event that day, at the White House or anywhere else.'

Addressing financial concerns during an interview, UFC executive Dana White dismissed the rising criticisms. 'The taxpayers aren't paying anything,' White remarked.

Lawsuit argues: "Defendants’ decision authorizing the structures currently being erected to host UFC Freedom 250 was likewise unlawful. In particular, the UFC is erecting a 92-foot-tall, 600-ton steel structure it calls 'the Claw' immediately adjacent to the Executive Residence,… pic.twitter.com/8yLu9AR3ST — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 7, 2026

Why Monument Changes Have Angered Veterans

According to court filings, Ballou cited recent case law permitting citizens to challenge 'the sort of aesthetic or dignitary harms of having national monuments and veteran's memorials misused for personal profit.' The suit details that 'for Douglas, the erection of those structures, particularly the Claw, is disfiguring the iconic memorial landscape of downtown Washington, DC...Douglas finds the Claw aesthetically hideous, and its erection next to the White House grotesque, particularly when juxtaposed with the now-ruined East Wing.'

Meanwhile, staging weigh-ins near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial represents 'a grave desecration.' to Romano. 'Romano considers the Lincoln Memorial's use for a private, for-profit sporting event to be both an aesthetic travesty, and an offense to his dignity, that of other service members, and the monument itself.'

In response, a White House official declared the suit 'obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory.' They added, 'This iconic event is no different than the various other White House-hosted events on the South Lawn and properly permitted events on the Ellipse and National Mall throughout the year,' defending the administration.

The National Park Service has not provided further comment on the matter.