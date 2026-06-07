Nearly two months after a fragile ceasefire appeared to halt direct hostilities between Iran and Israel, the Middle East is again edging towards a broader conflict. Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday in what officials described as retaliation for an Israeli strike on Beirut earlier in the day, raising fears that recent diplomatic progress could quickly unravel.

The exchange marks Iran's first direct missile attack on Israel since the 8 April ceasefire and presents a major challenge to President Donald Trump's efforts to broker a lasting peace. With Washington and Tehran engaged in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict, the latest escalation risks pushing the region back towards war.

Why Iran's Post-Ceasefire Strike Threatens Trump's Peace Push

Read more Fed-Up Republicans Want Trump Impeached After Threatening to Destroy 'Entire' Iran: 'Unhinged Supervillain' Fed-Up Republicans Want Trump Impeached After Threatening to Destroy 'Entire' Iran: 'Unhinged Supervillain'

Iranian state media reported multiple waves of missiles were launched towards Israel, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claiming one of the targets was the Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel. The group described the strike as a warning and threatened wider attacks if Israeli operations in Lebanon continued.

According to Israeli officials, air defence systems intercepted the incoming missiles after sirens sounded across northern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces said it had been preparing for possible retaliation following its strike on Beirut's southern suburbs earlier in the day.

Iran insisted its response came after Israel intensified attacks in southern Lebanon and targeted Beirut's Dahieh district. Tehran accused Israel of having 'crossed all red lines' and warned that any further military action would be met with stronger retaliation, per Axios.

The development threatens ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran. President Trump has already been briefed on the situation and is reportedly urging restraint, with concerns mounting that an Israeli counterstrike could trigger a wider regional conflict.

How Trump Has Sought To Broker Peace With Tehran

The latest violence comes at a sensitive moment for the Trump administration, which has spent weeks pursuing negotiations with Tehran in an effort to secure a longer-term settlement.

Pakistan has been cited as a mediator in ceasefire efforts and has supported diplomatic initiatives to reduce tensions between the parties. The peace talks have faced setbacks, but both sides have continued engaging in negotiations.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the United States does not want a prolonged military conflict with Iran. Speaking about the war, he has maintained that his administration is seeking a negotiated outcome rather than an open-ended military campaign.

The POTUS has repeatedly called for de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah while pursuing broader negotiations involving Iran. Even after Sunday's missile attack, Trump reportedly planned to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urge against immediate retaliation.

Why The US-Iran Conflict And Ceasefire Remain Precarious

The latest phase of the conflict began after the US and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February. Tehran retaliated with missile attacks and military operations targeting US interests and regional allies, triggering a broader regional confrontation.

After more than a month of fighting, a ceasefire was reached on 8 April. However, tensions never fully disappeared. Disputes over Lebanon, Hezbollah's continued operations and intermittent military strikes repeatedly tested the agreement.

Sunday's missile launch now represents a clear sign that the ceasefire could be collapsing. While neither side has formally abandoned the agreement, officials across the region are preparing for the possibility that hostilities could intensify again if diplomatic efforts fail.

As Washington continues its push for a negotiated settlement, the coming days may determine whether the Middle East returns to war or whether Trump's peace initiative can withstand its most serious test so far.