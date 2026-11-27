US President Donald Trump has accused federal officials of issuing 'fake Economic Numbers' before the midterm elections and demanded an investigation after the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) raised its estimate of third-quarter annualised growth to 4.3%.

The revised figure was up from the advance estimate of 3.4% published on October 29 and marked an increase from 2.2% growth in the second quarter. Annualised growth projects a quarter's pace over a year.

In a second Truth Social post on Thursday, November 26, Trump called the revision a 'massive, and purposeful, error.' He asked, 'Why wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation.'

'I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late,' he posted. He offered no evidence of manipulation.

What Changed in the BEA's GDP Estimate

According to the TIME article published Friday, 27 November, the BEA said the revised estimate reflected new and updated source data, rather than a change to its release timetable.

Updated software price and retail sales data lifted estimates of software investment and goods spending, while new Census survey data lowered the estimate for healthcare spending, as per the outlet.

Revised Energy Department data on consumer spending on gas also pushed up the estimate of overall goods spending.

The resulting 0.9-percentage-point increase was larger than the BEA's historical average difference of 0.5 percentage points between its first and second estimates, the article said.

The agency routinely revises its growth estimates as more information becomes available. Its advance estimate uses two or three months of available data and assumptions for missing or preliminary figures; later estimates incorporate new data and surveys.

For the third quarter of 2026, the BEA published its first estimate on 29 October and its second on 25 November, with the third scheduled for 23 December.

The White House budget office published the calendar in September 2025. The second estimate therefore came out on time, contrary to Trump's claim that it was 'three weeks late'.

Lutnick Praises Growth as Inflation Remains High

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick celebrated the revised figure without addressing Trump's allegation of a purposeful error. 'The American Economy under The Trump Administration is doing BETTER than every expert estimated!' he wrote on X, adding: '4.3% Growth—Happy Thanksgiving!!'

Other figures released on Wednesday offered a more mixed picture. The BEA reported that the personal consumption expenditures price index, a key measure of inflation, rose 3.8% in October compared with a year earlier, even as its revised estimate pointed to stronger growth in consumer spending and private fixed investment combined.

Economic concerns had also featured heavily in the midterm vote. According to the AP Voter Poll, 76% of voters said economic conditions were 'not so good' or 'poor', while two-thirds said they believed Trump's policies had driven up inflation.

Nine in 10 midterm voters said the cost of living was a major factor in their vote.

Trump's Previous Attacks on Economic Statistics

Trump has previously challenged official figures that did not support his economic claims.

In 2019, he accused the press of revising a 3.1% growth figure down to 2.9%, although reporters were citing figures from his own Commerce Department.

In August 2024, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminarily revised down payroll growth for the year ending in March by 818,000 jobs, Trump called the change a 'massive scandal' and accused the Biden administration of 'fraudulently manipulating job statistics'.

The following year, after returning to the White House, he fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, alleging that jobs figures had been manipulated to make his administration look bad.

Trump's own former BLS commissioner William Beach and other federal statistical experts have said claims of manipulation have no merit and undermine the credibility of economic statistics, according to the outlet.