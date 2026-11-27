US President Donald Trump has cast himself as 'Veto Corleone' in an AI-generated meme, warning Democrats that he plans to block their legislative agenda when they take control of Congress in January.

The image invokes Don Corleone, the Mafia boss in Mario Puzo's The Godfather. It recreates the scene in which he hears requests from petitioners in his office on his daughter's wedding day.

The meme appeared on Truth Social on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26, and shows Trump behind the desk with a red veto stamp; Democrats' midterm victories gave them majorities of 259 to 173 in the House and 56 to 44 in the Senate.

Trump Says He Will Veto Democratic Bills

Trump made the threat explicit in comments to the New York Post: 'I'm just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they're going to want to negotiate. I will, and we can do healthcare. We can do a lot of great things together.'

The president has sought to present himself as 'Mr Veto' as he looks towards spending his final two years in the White House.

He has also produced red MAGA-style caps to reinforce the message that legislation passed by the two chambers would still require his approval.

Democrats' victories on November 3 were described in the source as a sweep, including in deep-red states. They also won 30 governorships to the Republicans' 20.

From January, their majorities will allow them to pass their own legislation, block Republican initiatives and launch investigations into the Trump administration, which Democrats have indicated they intend to do.

Trump blamed everyone but himself for the losses, which most pundits viewed as a referendum on his presidency, driven by opposition to his unpopular Iran war.

President Trump Also Leaves Room for a Healthcare Deal

The veto warning has come alongside an indication that Trump is prepared to work with Democrats on issues where they can find common ground.

He praised Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed after El-Sayed pitched a Medicare for All programme to him. Trump described El-Sayed as 'a smart guy' and suggested the proposal could be called 'TrumpCare'. He told the New York Post: 'I know I'll be meeting with him. Maybe there's some place in the middle that we could go.'

The Godfather Comparison Has Earlier Precedents

The Corleone reference draws on earlier comparisons between Trump and the fictional Mafia boss. Simon Walters called him 'the Godfather President' in The Independent in an article about Trump's February 2025 confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, where he demanded greater gratitude for US efforts to help Ukraine resist Russia's invasion.

Broadcaster Jon Sopel, also writing in The Independent, criticised what he called Trump's 'Mafia mouth'. Sopel pointed to the president's use of organised-crime slang, including his description of former personal attorney Michael Cohen as 'a rat'.

Trump has also used 'The Godfather' in political attacks. In 2019, he compared NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo to Fredo Corleone, the fictional character's cowardly middle son. Cuomo objected, arguing that the insult amounted to a slur against Italian-Americans.

Trump's critics have also used the phrase 'Trump crime family', echoing his earlier attacks on former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, whom he labelled the 'Biden crime family'.

Earlier this week, Trump was alleged to have profited by $15 million from orchestrating NVIDIA chief Jensen Huang's return to the company. The White House denied the allegation.