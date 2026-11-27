Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that his corruption trial has 'collapsed' after judges questioned key prosecution arguments, but he has not been acquitted and the charges remain in place. The Israeli Prime Minister's claim could affect coalition talks led by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, who is trying to form the country's next government.

Eisenkot has been seeking support from Likud or ultra-Orthodox parties traditionally aligned with Netanyahu, following Israel's October parliamentary election. Neither of the two main political blocs won enough seats to form a government independently, leaving the negotiations dependent on support beyond their existing groups.

Netanyahu Trial Continues Despite Judicial Recommendations

In an analysis published on November 27, The Jerusalem Post political commentator Herb Keinon reported that judges had recommended prosecutors consider withdrawing charges in Case 4000.

The case concerns the Bezeq-Walla affair. The judges reportedly expressed doubts about the likelihood of securing a conviction and recommended that prosecutors reconsider their position. Their comments were recommendations, not a verdict.

The judges also questioned whether criminal wrongdoing had occurred in Case 2000 and recommended an agreement in Case 1000, which concerns gifts. Case 2000 concerns dealings involving the newspaper Yediot Aharonot.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all wrongdoing. His trial began in 2020.

Speaking in the Knesset on Wednesday, November 25, Netanyahu maintained his innocence and called for national reconciliation.

'Today, the trial collapsed,' he declared. 'Precisely on this day, I extend my hand in reconciliation,' he said.

The judicial recommendations do not constitute a final ruling. Netanyahu has not been acquitted, and none of the charges against him has been withdrawn.

Prosecutors Reportedly Oppose Dropping Netanyahu Trial Charges

Prosecution officials reportedly favour continuing the trial despite the judges' recommendations, according to The Jerusalem Post's November 27 report.

Officials within the Attorney General's Office reportedly oppose withdrawing charges in Cases 2000 and 4000. The report describes their views, but they do not amount to a formal decision by prosecutors.

A formal response to the judges' recommendations had not been announced at the time of the report. The next step therefore remains uncertain: the trial is ongoing, while prosecutors have yet to publicly set out their position on the recommendations.

Netanyahu Trial Developments Add to Eisenkot's Coalition Challenges

President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming the country's next government on November 8. The Yashar leader has until December 6 to form a coalition, subject to a possible 14-day extension.

Eisenkot has secured a coalition agreement with Yisrael Beytenu and reached an agreement in principle with the Democrats. He still needs additional parliamentary support to establish a government with a majority.

Netanyahu's political bloc holds 53 seats, while Eisenkot's bloc holds 48. Arab-led parties hold the remaining 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset. A parliamentary majority requires at least 61 seats.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has advocated a unity government involving Likud, with Eisenkot serving first under a rotating premiership.

Keinon suggested that the judges' recommendations could strengthen Netanyahu's negotiating position and make him less willing to accept a power-sharing arrangement on those terms. He also suggested the developments could weaken Eisenkot's argument against serving in a government alongside Netanyahu.

Those are possible political consequences, not confirmed changes to the coalition negotiations. Eisenkot's mandate remains in effect, and it is unresolved whether Netanyahu would agree to serve second under a rotating premiership.