An Air Force pilot told Donald Trump he would not trade flying for a luxury life in a penthouse, after the president asked whether he would swap his military career for the lifestyle he had before politics.

Lieutenant Colonel Brent Smith gave his answer during a Thanksgiving call on Thursday, 26 November 2026, with First Lady Melania Trump beside the president.

The couple spoke to service members stationed overseas from their Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump thanked the personnel and discussed military recruitment, the economy and the prospect of working with Democratic lawmakers.

The conversation turned personal when he asked Smith whether he would prefer the lifestyle Trump enjoyed before entering politics. The question was hypothetical, rather than an offer to leave military service.

Air Force Pilot Explains Why Flying Is His Childhood Dream

Smith was speaking from Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, where members of the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron had gathered for the call. The group included pilots, maintenance personnel and operational support staff.

According to a transcript of the call published by Alaska News, Trump recalled his career in the property industry, which he described as financially rewarding.

Trump asks a member of the Air Force if he’d like to live in a penthouse apartment in New York with Melania or be deployed in Saudi Arabia like he currently is pic.twitter.com/IXT6EMV7Kf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 26, 2026

He also mentioned the penthouse apartment where he lived with Melania before becoming president, and asked Smith whether he would exchange flying for a comparable lifestyle.

The question followed Trump's advice about choosing a career that reflects one's personal interests. Smith responded: 'This is what I wanted to do from when I was a child on, and I wouldn't trade it for anything.'

Trump welcomed the answer and remarked that a different response could have landed the pilot in trouble. The exchange, as reported, gave no indication that Smith faced disciplinary action.

Trump Highlights Military Recruitment During Thanksgiving Call

Trump also spoke with US Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Matthew S Andrews, commander of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312. The unit was stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

The president praised the Marines and credited his administration with improving recruitment. He encouraged Andrews to remain in his position, joking that the military could easily find a replacement if he left.

The Marine Corps met its recruitment target for the 2026 fiscal year, enlisting 31,250 recruits, according to a Military Times report published on 2 October.

It also recruited 1,672 officers and brought in 3,503 reservists with previous military experience. Those figures were included in the report; the article provides no further breakdown of how they relate to recruitment targets or retention.

Trump Discusses Economy and Bipartisan Cooperation

The president turned to the economy after a Marine asked what he was most thankful for, personally and as commander-in-chief.

Trump claimed US stock markets had reached historic highs. Reuters reported that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell on Wednesday, 25 November, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher. US markets were closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Trump also expressed optimism about working with Democrats, who won control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterm elections. The incoming majorities are due to take control in January 2027.

He identified healthcare as a possible area of cooperation, while noting that he retained presidential veto powers.

Melania used the holiday calls to acknowledge the sacrifices of military families. She thanked Smith and the other service members, wished them a safe deployment and reminded them that their families were thinking of them over Thanksgiving.