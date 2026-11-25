FBI Director Kash Patel says he has no further update on the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related records, calling the Trump administration unprecedentedly transparent, nearly 11 months after the statutory disclosure deadline passed.

Asked about the outstanding documents and whether there was an update on their full, unredacted release, Patel replied: 'We don't have any further updates. The Trump administration has been the most transparent administration in history.' His remarks come amid renewed criticism of the Justice Department's handling of the records, with a House Oversight Committee report highlighting missed deadlines, redaction failures, and concerns over survivors' identities.

Kash Patel Defends Trump Administration's Transparency

Patel's remarks come as lawmakers continue to scrutinise the Justice Department's disclosure of records linked to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. A 137-page report released by the House Oversight Committee on 10 November criticised the administration's handling of the records, saying officials repeatedly promised disclosure but failed to communicate adequately about the process.

The report also raised concerns about inadequate redactions that exposed survivors' sensitive information, while some allegedly concealed the identities of Epstein's potential co-conspirators and others in his orbit.

NEWSMAX: Is there any update on the full, unredacted release of the Epstein files?



KASH PATEL: We don't have any further updates. The Trump administration has been the most transparent administration in history. pic.twitter.com/YntquhvR7u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 25, 2026

DOJ Missed Epstein Files Disclosure Deadline

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by President Donald Trump on 19 November 2025, required the Justice Department to publicly disclose records relating to Epstein, subject to legally permitted exceptions. The statutory deadline of 19 December 2025 passed without the department releasing all the required records.

In January 2026, federal prosecutors were still reviewing and redacting documents from investigations into Epstein and Maxwell to comply with court orders protecting victims. At the time, members of Congress said the department could still hold as many as two million potentially relevant documents.

A federal judge in New York declined to appoint a special master to oversee the release, despite acknowledging concerns about compliance. The judge concluded that the court lacked jurisdiction to supervise the Justice Department's obligations under the legislation.

Report Raises Concerns Over Survivor Privacy

The House Oversight Committee's report highlighted concerns about survivors' personal information. Lawyers representing some victims alleged that thousands of redactions were missing, potentially exposing the names of nearly 100 women.

The report said the Justice Department had failed to adequately redact names and personally identifiable information, raising concerns about potential harm to survivors. It also criticised excessive redactions that allegedly concealed the identities of individuals associated with Epstein.

The committee cited an email referring to a torture video in which the recipient's name had been redacted. Lawmakers who reviewed the unredacted version identified the recipient as Emirati businessperson Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, according to the report.

Epstein Files Continue to Fuel Political Scrutiny

The Justice Department released more than three million pages of records, alongside over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, according to the committee report. The material included documents concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, and correspondence involving Epstein and Elon Musk.

The committee also revisited earlier failures by federal authorities to prosecute Epstein, including a controversial Florida plea deal nearly two decades ago. Epstein instead pleaded guilty to a state charge involving solicitation of prostitution from someone under 18.

Epstein died in prison in 2019, while Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for offences involving her role in facilitating Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls. The Justice Department has said the investigation remains ongoing and that there is no statute of limitations on human trafficking. A department spokesperson said authorities would continue to follow investigative leads relating to Epstein.

Patel's remarks have brought the administration's transparency claims into focus as questions over the completeness of the disclosures and the handling of survivors' information continue.