Donald Trump has accused his own Commerce Department of deliberately understating economic growth before the midterm elections and has demanded an investigation.

The agency routinely revises GDP figures on a schedule set in advance, regardless of the political calendar.

'Massive, and Purposeful, Error'

On Wednesday, the department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) published its scheduled second estimate of third-quarter growth, showing an annualised rate of 4.3 per cent, up from the 3.4 per cent advance estimate released on 29 October, AP reported.

Trump initially celebrated the stronger figure, Yahoo Finance reported, before turning on the earlier estimate.

He took to Truth Social on Thanksgiving Day. 'It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE,' he wrote, according to Al Jazeera.

He called the gap a 'massive, and purposeful, error' and linked it to his party's losses on 3 November. 'Why wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation,' he said.

Trump offered no evidence that the earlier figure had been manipulated. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment, with much of the government closed for the holiday.

Revisions Are Routine

The upward revision means the economy grew faster in the third quarter than first reported. The advance estimate was released less than a week before polls opened, while the revised figure came out on the eve of Thanksgiving.

The BEA publishes an advance estimate of growth about a month after each quarter ends, then revises it as more complete data arrives.

Advance estimates often lack full information on inventories, trade and spending on services, Al Jazeera reported. A study published in May by BEA Director Vipin Arora found that estimates released 90 days after the initial figure have typically differed by about 0.52 percentage points this century.

This revision amounted to 0.9 percentage points, larger than that average but not unprecedented. Reuters reported that revisions of nearly a percentage point or more have happened at least four times in the past 25 years.

The same agency reported that its preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, accelerated to 3.8 per cent over the 12 months to October, up from 3.7 per cent in September.

A Familiar Pattern

It is not the first time Trump has turned on government statisticians. In August 2025, he fired Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, after a weak jobs report, calling the figures 'phony' and 'rigged' without providing evidence.

The latest attack follows a heavy defeat for Republicans, who lost control of both the House and the Senate. Democrats will take over both chambers when the new Congress convenes in January, giving them greater oversight powers.

An AP Voter Poll found that 76 per cent of voters described economic conditions as 'not so good' or 'poor', despite Trump's insistence that his policies had produced a historic boom.

The BEA's third estimate for the quarter is due on 23 December and could revise the figure again.

Trump himself has offered several explanations for the defeat. In a post-election 60 Minutes interview, he said voters 'didn't like the war' with Iran and 'didn't like the fact that gasoline went up', while insisting he 'was not on the ballot'. The GDP claim adds a new target: officials inside his own administration.