US President Donald Trump will meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday 25 November, the White House announced on Monday, following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that drew criticism from European allies.

The backlash followed a summit in Asia last week at which Trump met Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The US president described both leaders as his 'friend', while his engagement with Putin also drew criticism from Democratic opponents in the United States.

The White House scheduled the meeting with Rutte for late afternoon. It brings the NATO chief to Florida at a time when European governments are seeking a role in US-backed efforts to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump's Meeting With Putin Draws a Defence From Rutte

Rutte has sought to ease tensions within NATO, whose members have faced frequent criticism from Trump. His response to the summit differed from the backlash it received elsewhere in Europe.

The NATO secretary general defended the contact between leaders, stating that it was normal for major nuclear powers to meet. He has repeatedly sought to retain the support of the US president for the alliance.

Trump's description of Putin and Xi as friends came against a backdrop of strained relations with some of Washington's longstanding partners. His criticism of those allies has extended beyond the war in Ukraine, encompassing disagreements over trade and military commitments.

European Allies Seek a Role in Trump's Ukraine Peace Efforts

A separate concern for Europe is how negotiations over Ukraine will proceed and who will be represented in them. European governments have pushed to participate in the US-backed discussions aimed at ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has himself faced criticism from Trump, has also insisted that Europe must be included in peace talks. His position puts the question of European participation alongside the issue of what security arrangements Ukraine might receive.

US special envoy Jared Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, sought to reassure allies last week by outlining the president's position on potential security guarantees for Ukraine.

Kushner stated that Trump was open to guarantees based on NATO's Article 5 mutual defence agreement and that he believed Russia had grown 'comfortable' with that approach. The proposal concerned protections modelled on the alliance's mutual defence provision, rather than an announcement that Ukraine would become a NATO member.

Trump's Disputes With NATO Allies Extend Beyond Ukraine

The Florida meeting follows a series of disagreements between the US president and Western governments. Trump has repeatedly criticised NATO allies over defence spending and has also taken issue with them over trade tariffs.

Another point of friction has been the US-Israeli war on Iran. Trump has criticised Western partners over what he considers insufficient support for Washington during that conflict.

The White House announced the timing of the meeting, but no agenda was included in the details reported by Reuters.

Rutte was in Berlin on Monday, where he appeared alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a joint press conference at the Chancellery, two days before his scheduled meeting with Trump in Florida.