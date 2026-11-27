US President Donald Trump stated in a New York Post interview published on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, that he would consider pardoning Jensen Huang, while adding that he did not expect clemency to be necessary and urging the NVIDIA chief executive to tell the truth before Congress.

Trump's remarks came a day after NVIDIA announced on Monday, 23 November, Huang's unanimous reinstatement as president and chief executive, ending an 11-day absence triggered by his 12 November resignation amid reports about his personal relationships, while Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress served as interim chief executive.

Ahead of a closed-door House interview on 1 December and a public Senate Banking Committee hearing on 3 December examining national security and chip exports, Reuters reported that Justice Department inquiries into NVIDIA customers Megaspeed International and Super Micro Computer found no evidence that Huang broke the law, even as former CIA officer Steve Cash called the lack of a formal Justice Department inquiry into Huang 'alarming, if unsurprising'.

What Trump Said About a Potential Jensen Huang Pardon

Asked about a pardon, Trump replied, 'It's always an option, I guess, but I don't think it'll be necessary.' He said Huang need not invoke the Fifth Amendment, while acknowledging that Huang's lawyers would advise him.

Trump did not announce a pardon, and no formal request from Huang has been publicly reported. No criminal charges against him had been publicly announced as of 27 November.

On 17 November, the Justice and Commerce departments said the Justice Department had taken the lead in a criminal investigation into Megaspeed International. The company is a Singapore-based NVIDIA customer. In June 2025, Commerce investigators interviewed its chief executive, Alice Huang. The statement did not accuse Jensen Huang.

Reuters reported that the Justice Department had not formally investigated Huang before his reinstatement. Reuters said Attorney General Todd Blanche's assessment drew on investigations into the NVIDIA customers Megaspeed and Super Micro Computer.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters that the inquiries found no evidence that Huang broke the law or knowingly helped transfer sensitive technology to China. The assessment could change as investigations continue. Former CIA officer Steve Cash told Reuters that the absence of a formal Justice Department inquiry into national security allegations was 'alarming, if unsurprising'.

The intelligence allegations against Alice Huang remain disputed. Reuters reported that the FBI's assessment did not show she was a Chinese intelligence officer or asset. The CIA's assessment did not clearly establish that she possessed or passed sensitive information, though officials left open the possibility of new evidence.

China has denied the espionage allegations. Jensen Huang has acknowledged infidelity but has not publicly addressed the alleged relationship with Alice Huang.

Jensen Huang Faces Congressional Scrutiny After NVIDIA Reinstatement

NVIDIA announced on 23 November that its board had unanimously reinstated Huang as president and chief executive, effective immediately. Chairman Harvey C. Jones said, 'The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA.' The company said its independent directors would continue investigating reports of a foreign intelligence effort targeting Huang. Huang has pledged to co-operate.

Huang is scheduled to be interviewed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on 1 December. The Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Intelligence Committee will also participate. NVIDIA General Counsel Tim Teter will attend a separate interview on 2 December. The Senate Banking Committee has listed Huang as the witness for a public export-controls hearing at 10 a.m. on 3 December.

The House committee chairmen said Huang's reinstatement did not resolve national security concerns or address concerns over the alleged diversion of NVIDIA products.

Trump's clemency register includes pardons for Ross Ulbricht, Trevor Milton, Changpeng Zhao and Joe Lewis. Presidential pardons cover federal offences, not state crimes.