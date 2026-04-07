A dramatic rift has erupted inside the MAGA movement after longtime Trump ally Alex Jones publicly questioned the president's fitness for office and backed calls to remove him over escalating threats against Iran.

The far-right broadcaster, who spent years championing Donald Trump across his media platforms, stunned supporters this week by warning that the president's rhetoric could trigger catastrophic war and even nuclear conflict.

Jones's remarks followed a series of inflammatory social-media posts by Trump threatening devastating strikes on Iranian infrastructure if Tehran failed to meet a US deadline tied to the Strait of Hormuz. The episode has sparked rare criticism from influential conservative voices and intensified political debate in Washington over whether the Constitution's 25th Amendment could ever be invoked against a sitting president.

Trump's Iran Threat Sparks Global Alarm

The controversy erupted after Trump issued an aggressive ultimatum to Iran over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes.

In a Truth Social post published during the Easter weekend, the president warned that Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, could be targeted if Tehran failed to comply with US demands. The message included explicit profanity and threats of massive destruction.

Trump wrote that Tuesday would become 'Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran', adding: 'Open the F-----' Strait... or you'll be living in Hell.'

The comments prompted immediate condemnation from lawmakers and foreign-policy analysts, many of whom warned that deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure could constitute a war crime under international law.

In a subsequent message that triggered even greater outrage, Trump declared that 'a whole civilisation will die tonight' if Iran failed to reopen the vital waterway by the White House's deadline.

Oil markets reacted sharply to the escalating rhetoric, while foreign policy experts warned that such language risked destabilising the region and provoking a wider conflict in the Middle East.

President Trump has openly announced a plan to conduct the EXACT definition of genocide against the Iranian people!



The MADNESS MUST STOP NOW!! https://t.co/H1wUCmm9r8 pic.twitter.com/m8iJclOQwO — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 7, 2026

Alex Jones Breaks With Trump

Among the most unexpected critics was Alex Jones, the conspiracy-theory broadcaster and Infowars founder who had long portrayed Trump as a political ally.

Posting on X, Jones condemned the president's comments in unusually stark language.

'The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilisation/people!' he wrote. 'Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie. This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!'

Jones also questioned Trump's judgement in a recent broadcast, warning listeners that the United States faced unprecedented danger.

'In my 32 years on air, nothing has ever even come close to how much danger we're in and the insanity of what's unfolding and the nightmare that Trump has become,' he said.

The broadcaster went further still by raising the possibility that Trump could deploy nuclear weapons against Iran, describing the situation as 'existential to life on this planet'.

In another recent episode of his show, Jones also suggested that Trump's health and cognitive condition were deteriorating, urging Republican leaders to distance themselves from the president before upcoming elections.

For critics and political analysts alike, the comments marked a striking reversal from one of Trump's most visible and loyal media supporters.

🚨🚨WAR CRIME ALERT!!🚨🚨- Trump on Iran: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.



The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people!



Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie.



This IS… pic.twitter.com/rE0RUesZt4 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 7, 2026

Calls For The 25th Amendment Intensify

Jones's criticism has coincided with a growing chorus of voices demanding that the president be removed from office under the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice-president and a majority of Cabinet members to declare a president unable to carry out the duties of the office.

Democratic lawmakers were among the first to raise the possibility after Trump's threats against Iran circulated widely online.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut wrote on X that if he were serving in Trump's Cabinet he would 'spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment', describing the president's comments as 'completely, utterly unhinged'.

Several other members of Congress echoed the sentiment, arguing that the scale of Trump's rhetoric could endanger both civilians abroad and US service members.

Remarkably, the calls have also come from figures inside the broader conservative movement.

Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once one of Trump's most outspoken allies, argued on social media that the president's remarks amounted to 'evil and madness' and insisted that an entire civilisation could not be destroyed without catastrophic consequences.

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens similarly urged intervention, writing that 'the 25th amendment needs to be invoked' and describing Trump as a 'genocidal lunatic'.

The growing backlash has revealed rare fractures within the MAGA coalition that helped power Trump's political rise.

The 25th amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness. https://t.co/b60wlO4OuW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 7, 2026

Political Reality Makes Removal Unlikely

Despite the intensifying rhetoric, constitutional experts say the likelihood of the 25th Amendment being invoked remains extremely low.

The procedure requires the vice-president and a majority of the Cabinet to formally declare that the president is unable to perform his duties, a step that has never been successfully used to remove a sitting president.

In Trump's case, Vice-President JD Vance and most Cabinet officials have continued to publicly support the administration's policies, making such a move politically improbable.

Read more 'Tomorrow, Inshallah': Iran Responds To Trump With Haunting Message After His 'Civilisation Will Die' Warning 'Tomorrow, Inshallah': Iran Responds To Trump With Haunting Message After His 'Civilisation Will Die' Warning

Political scientists note that similar calls were made during earlier political crises, including after the 6 Jan 2021 attack on the US Capitol, but none ultimately resulted in formal action.

Nevertheless, the current dispute has exposed a deepening divide within conservative circles as the Iran crisis unfolds.

With influential commentators now openly questioning Trump's judgement, the episode represents one of the most significant public breaks between the president and figures who once championed his rise.

As tensions with Iran escalate, the extraordinary sight of Alex Jones urging Republicans to consider removing Trump underscores just how volatile the political landscape has become.